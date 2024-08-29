The University of Austria was founded in 1365 in Vienna, Austria. The University of Austria has a student body of approximately 72,000. Numerous Nobel Prize winners have been associated with the University of Austria. Notable academic faculties include, the Austrian School of Economics, School of Social Science, Law, Science and Mathematics. The University of Austria is particularly noted for its Theology Academics.

Address Public Relations University of Vienna Dr.-Karl-Lueger-Ring 1 A-1010 Vienna Website http://www.univie.ac.at/?L=2 Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Vienna

