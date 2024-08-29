The University of Austria was founded in 1365 in Vienna, Austria. The University of Austria has a student body of approximately 72,000. Numerous Nobel Prize winners have been associated with the University of Austria. Notable academic faculties include, the Austrian School of Economics, School of Social Science, Law, Science and Mathematics. The University of Austria is particularly noted for its Theology Academics.

Address
Public Relations University of Vienna Dr.-Karl-Lueger-Ring 1 A-1010 Vienna
Website
http://www.univie.ac.at/?L=2
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Vienna

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

University of Vienna

New software tool aims to reduce reliance on animal testing

In recent years, machine learning models have become increasingly popular for risk assessment of chemical compounds. However, they are often considered "black boxes" due to their lack of transparency, leading to skepticism ...

Biochemistry

Aug 20, 2024

0

1

Study finds linguistic similarity boosts cooperation

"Holiday" or "vacation", "to start" or "to begin", "my friend's cat" or "the cat of my friend"—in our language, there are different ways of expressing the same things and concepts. But can the choice of a particular variant ...

Social Sciences

Jul 30, 2024

0

52

Quantum entangled photons react to Earth's spin

A team of researchers led by Philip Walther at the University of Vienna carried out a pioneering experiment where they measured the effect of the rotation of Earth on quantum entangled photons. The work, published in Science ...

General Physics

Jun 14, 2024

2

1190

