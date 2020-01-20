January 20, 2020

Strongly 'handed' squirrels less good at learning

by University of Exeter

grey squirrel
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Squirrels that strongly favour their left or right side are less good at learning, new research suggests.

Just as humans are usually left- or right-handed, many animals favour one side of their body for certain tasks.

The strength of this preference varies, with some individuals happy to use either side, while others strongly favour one side (known as being strongly "lateralised").

The University of Exeter study found that grey squirrels which strongly favoured a side did less well on a learning task. They had to learn to use a paw, rather than their mouth, to get nuts.

"It has been suggested that being strongly lateralised makes brains more efficient, with each hemisphere focussing on different tasks," said Dr. Lisa Leaver.

"This could help animals survive, which would explain the evolution of laterality across the .

"In fish and birds, there is evidence that being strongly lateralised is linked to better ().

A grey squirrel trying to get food with its mouth. Credit: University of Exeter

"However, limited data from studies of mammals suggest a weak or even .

"Our study measured speed of learning among grey squirrels and, in line with these previous mammal studies, suggests that strong lateralisation is linked to poor cognitive performance."

A grey squirrel trying to get food with its paws. Credit: University of Exeter

In the study, wild grey squirrels on the University of Exeter's Streatham Campus were presented with a transparent tube containing peanuts.

Squirrels usually collect food with their mouths, but the tube was too narrow to allow this—so they had to learn to use a paw.

By measuring both how quickly squirrels learned and how strongly they favoured a particular paw, the researchers could assess both learning and laterality.

More than 30 squirrels were observed, with 12 providing enough data for inclusion in the study.

The relationship between laterality and human cognitive performance is still unclear, though some research has suggested that less lateralised (ie more ambidextrous) people may be more creative.

Dr. Lisa Leaver explains the study. Credit: University of Exeter

"More research on mammals is needed to understand the complex relationship between laterality and cognitive ," Dr. Leaver said.

The paper, published in the journal Learning and Behaviour, is entitled: "Learning is negatively associated with strength of left/right paw preference in wild (Sciurus carolinensis)."

Explore further

Grey squirrels beat reds in 'battle of wits'
More information: "Learning is negatively associated with strength of left/right paw preference in wild grey squirrels (Sciurus carolinensis)." Learning and Behaviour, DOI: 10.3758/s13420-019-00408-2
Provided by University of Exeter
Citation: Strongly 'handed' squirrels less good at learning (2020, January 20) retrieved 20 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-strongly-squirrels-good.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
37 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Change in perspective for Natural Selection

Jan 18, 2020

Meet the xenobots - reconfigurable organisms

Jan 18, 2020

Pre-Eukaryotic Cells of the Asgard Superphylum Cultured in Japan!

Jan 17, 2020

Why is the Exact Cause of Preeclampsia still Unclear?

Jan 15, 2020

Plasmacluster technology

Jan 12, 2020

Viruses in Vaccines that can mutate and spread

Jan 10, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments