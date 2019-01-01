NASA: Icy object past Pluto looks like reddish snowman

A NASA spacecraft 4 billion miles from Earth yielded its first close-up pictures Wednesday of the most distant celestial object ever explored, depicting what looks like a reddish snowman.
Ultima Thule, as the small, icy object has been dubbed, was found to consist of two fused-together spheres, one of them three times bigger than the other, extending about 20 miles (32 kilometers) across.
NASA's New Horizons, the spacecraft that sent back pictures of Pluto 3½ years ago, swept past the ancient, mysterious object early on New Year's Day. It is 1 billion miles (1.6 billion kilometers) beyond Pluto.
On Tuesday, based on early, fuzzy images, scientists said Ultima Thule resembled a bowling pin. But when better pictures arrived, a new consensus emerged Wednesday.
"The bowling pin is gone. It's a snowman!" lead scientist Alan Stern informed the world at a news conference.
Scientist Jeff Moore of NASA's Ames Research Center said the two spheres formed when small, icy pieces coalesced in space billions of years ago. Then the spheres slowly spiraled closer to each other and stuck together.
Ultima Thule has a mottled appearance the color of dull brick. So far, no moons or rings have been detected, but even better images will yield definitive answers in the days and weeks ahead.
Scientists said there were no obvious impact craters in the latest photos but a few apparent "divots" and suggestions of hills and ridges. But NASA won't know any of this for certain either until the more detailed pictures can be analyzed.
Explore further: Pluto explorer ushering in new year at more distant world
cantdrive85
wduckss
One should make a distinction between collisions, in which the orbits of objects or systems are different, and fusions, in which objects share the same orbit and gravity causes a soft fusion of objects (for example, 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko). American Journal of Astronomy and Astrophysics.
http://www.scienc...80603.13
or my site https://www.svemi...rti.com/
TheGhostofOtto1923
I dont see a wall.
Hey Im just fucking with ya sparky.
SkyLight
granville583762
Approximately 12 and 8miles in diameter
these two planetesimal's grew from grains in collisions
they are not exactly as old as the sun
as they could have just recently joined
the neck on these two planetesimal's is compressed
these two icy planets are harder than iron
however they joined a great deal of force was required to crush this hard as nail material into one another
it is not gravity holding this material together it frozen Cometary material that is holding these planetesimal's together
MrBojangles
OK, please show us, using actual data, how these two objects came to be one. Provide a model and explain the equations used to generate it. How did plasma and electricity cause this?
We both know that will never happen. Pathetic.
wduckss
Matter attracts matter. Matter is not running away from the matter.
These two bodies they shared it's the orbit. Difference for bonding gives gravity or attractive force.
rrwillsj
This is Frosty, The Snowman. Seeking a refuge from the Earth warming up.
An anthropophotogenic poster boy for the Anthropocene Era.
That silly name chosen for an object not even out of the Kruiper Belt? Ultima Thule?
Let's just make this easy.
The thousands (minimal) of "Ultima Thules" yet to be discovered? Let's just number them. Simplify the process for the popular sport of coming up with stupid-sounding clickbait headlines.
JRi
cantdrive85
No, however spheroids and bilobate spheroids have been shown to form in plasma discharges.
https://ieeexplor.../4287076
Who'da thunk it, actual science with real experiments and real results ILO pie in the sky speculation.