NASA: Icy object past Pluto looks like reddish snowman

January 2, 2019 by Marcia Dunn
This image made available by NASA on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 shows images with separate color and detail information, and a composited image of both, showing Ultima Thule, about 1 billion miles beyond Pluto. The New Horizons spacecraft encountered it on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (NASA via AP)

A NASA spacecraft 4 billion miles from Earth yielded its first close-up pictures Wednesday of the most distant celestial object ever explored, depicting what looks like a reddish snowman.

Ultima Thule, as the small, icy object has been dubbed, was found to consist of two fused-together spheres, one of them three times bigger than the other, extending about 20 miles (32 kilometers) across.

NASA's New Horizons, the spacecraft that sent back pictures of Pluto 3½ years ago, swept past the ancient, mysterious object early on New Year's Day. It is 1 billion miles (1.6 billion kilometers) beyond Pluto.

On Tuesday, based on early, fuzzy images, scientists said Ultima Thule resembled a bowling pin. But when better pictures arrived, a new consensus emerged Wednesday.

"The bowling pin is gone. It's a snowman!" lead scientist Alan Stern informed the world at a news conference.

This image made available by NASA on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 shows the size and shape of the object Ultima Thule, about 1 billion miles beyond Pluto. The New Horizons spacecraft encountered it on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (NASA via AP)

Scientist Jeff Moore of NASA's Ames Research Center said the two spheres formed when small, icy pieces coalesced in space billions of years ago. Then the spheres slowly spiraled closer to each other and stuck together.

Ultima Thule has a mottled appearance the color of dull brick. So far, no moons or rings have been detected, but even better images will yield definitive answers in the days and weeks ahead.

Scientists said there were no obvious impact craters in the latest photos but a few apparent "divots" and suggestions of hills and ridges. But NASA won't know any of this for certain either until the more detailed pictures can be analyzed.

This image from video made available by NASA on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 shows a diagram describing the size and shape of the object Ultima Thule, about 1 billion miles beyond Pluto. The New Horizons spacecraft encountered it on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (NASA via AP)

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

December 28, 2018

NASA's unmanned New Horizons spacecraft is closing in on its historic New Year's flyby target, the most distant world ever studied, a frozen relic of the solar system some four billion miles (6.4 billion kilometers) away.

Early protostar already has a warped disk

January 2, 2019

Using observations from the ALMA radio observatory in Chile, researchers have observed, for the first time, a warped disk around an infant protostar that formed just several tens of thousands of years ago. This implies that ...

Second scientific balloon launches from Antarctica

January 2, 2019

Washington University in St. Louis announced that its X-Calibur instrument, a telescope that measures the polarization of X-rays arriving from distant neutron stars, black holes and other exotic celestial bodies, launched ...

Scientists model Mercury's glaciers

December 28, 2018

The processes that led to glaciation at the cratered poles of Mercury, the planet closest to the sun, have been modeled by a University of Maine-led research team.

cantdrive85
2 / 5 (4) 1 hour ago
Another "mysterious" bilobate object. Their explanation that they gently crashed into each other is the typical magical pie in the sky claptrap the plasma ignoramuses must resort to while applying their gravity only nonsense to actual data. Pathetic!
wduckss
not rated yet 1 hour ago
"The team says that the two spheres likely joined as early as 99 percent of the way back to the formation of the solar system, colliding no faster than two cars in a fender-bender." http://pluto.jhua...20190102

One should make a distinction between collisions, in which the orbits of objects or systems are different, and fusions, in which objects share the same orbit and gravity causes a soft fusion of objects (for example, 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko). American Journal of Astronomy and Astrophysics.
http://www.scienc...80603.13
or my site https://www.svemi...rti.com/
TheGhostofOtto1923
not rated yet 1 hour ago
pathetic
So youre saying its like when you rub a balloon on your pants and then stick it on the wall.

I dont see a wall.

Hey Im just fucking with ya sparky.
SkyLight
5 / 5 (1) 54 minutes ago
@cd - You talk about pie? - Well you guys are the world experts in the subject, since you get so much of the stuff flung at your imbecile faces for continually spouting unscientific woo-shite.
granville583762
5 / 5 (1) 39 minutes ago
Ultima Thule two icy planetesimal's as old as the sun

Approximately 12 and 8miles in diameter
these two planetesimal's grew from grains in collisions
they are not exactly as old as the sun
as they could have just recently joined
the neck on these two planetesimal's is compressed
these two icy planets are harder than iron
however they joined a great deal of force was required to crush this hard as nail material into one another
it is not gravity holding this material together it frozen Cometary material that is holding these planetesimal's together
MrBojangles
5 / 5 (1) 38 minutes ago
Another "mysterious" bilobate object. Their explanation that they gently crashed into each other is the typical magical pie in the sky claptrap the plasma ignoramuses must resort to while applying their gravity only nonsense to actual data. Pathetic!


OK, please show us, using actual data, how these two objects came to be one. Provide a model and explain the equations used to generate it. How did plasma and electricity cause this?

We both know that will never happen. Pathetic.
wduckss
not rated yet 28 minutes ago
@granville583762
Matter attracts matter. Matter is not running away from the matter.
These two bodies they shared it's the orbit. Difference for bonding gives gravity or attractive force.
rrwillsj
not rated yet 20 minutes ago
oh cant, if you are going to go all stupid on us? Here's a treat for you. A frozen treat!

This is Frosty, The Snowman. Seeking a refuge from the Earth warming up.
An anthropophotogenic poster boy for the Anthropocene Era.

That silly name chosen for an object not even out of the Kruiper Belt? Ultima Thule?
Let's just make this easy.

The thousands (minimal) of "Ultima Thules" yet to be discovered? Let's just number them. Simplify the process for the popular sport of coming up with stupid-sounding clickbait headlines.
JRi
not rated yet 7 minutes ago
So Yuri Gagarin was not the first man in space after all.
cantdrive85
not rated yet just added
So youre saying its like when you rub a balloon on your pants and then stick it on the wall

No, however spheroids and bilobate spheroids have been shown to form in plasma discharges.

https://ieeexplor.../4287076

Who'da thunk it, actual science with real experiments and real results ILO pie in the sky speculation.

