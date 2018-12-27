NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

December 28, 2018
This artist's illustration obtained from NASA shows the New Horizons spacecraft encountering 2014 MU69 – nicknamed &quot;Ultima
This artist's illustration obtained from NASA shows the New Horizons spacecraft encountering 2014 MU69 – nicknamed "Ultima Thule" –- a Kuiper Belt object that orbits one billion miles beyond Pluto

NASA's unmanned New Horizons spacecraft is closing in on its historic New Year's flyby target, the most distant world ever studied, a frozen relic of the solar system some four billion miles (6.4 billion kilometers) away.

The , known as Ultima Thule, is about the size of the US capital, Washington, and orbits in the dark and frigid Kuiper Belt about a billion miles beyond the dwarf planet, Pluto.

The 's closest approach to this primitive space rock comes January 1 at 12:33 am ET (0533 GMT).

Until then, what it looks like, and what it is made of, remain a mystery.

"This is a that is going to take us back four and a half billion years to the birth of the solar system," said Alan Stern, the principal investigator on the project at the Southwest Research Institute, during a press briefing Friday.

A camera on board the New Horizons spacecraft is currently zooming in on Ultima Thule, so scientists can get a better sense of its shape and configuration—whether it is one object or several.

"We've never been to a type of object like this before," said Kelsi Singer, New Horizons co-investigator at the Southwest Research Institute.

About a day prior, "we will start to see what the actual shape of the object is," she said.

The spacecraft entered "encounter mode" on December 26, and is "very healthy," added Stern.

Communicating with a spacecraft that is so far away takes six hours and eight minutes each way—or about 12 hours and 15 minutes round trip.

New Horizons' eagerly awaited "phone home" command, indicating if it survived the close pass—at a distance of just 2,200 miles (3,500 kilometers)—is expected January 1 at 10:29 am (1529 GMT).

Until then, the New Horizons spacecraft continues speeding through space at 32,000 miles (51,500 kilometers) per hour, traveling almost a million miles per day.

And NASA scientists are eagerly awaiting the first images.

"Because this is a , we only have one chance to get it right," said Alice Bowman, missions operations manager for New Horizons.

The spacecraft, which launched in 2006, captured stunning images of Pluto when it flew by the dwarf planet in 2015.

Tangent2
1 / 5 (1) 3 hours ago
Clickbait article title. Since when is a chunk of rock the size of a city considered a world?
rrwillsj
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Careful Tan, people get upset when I point out the flagrant abuses of the English language.

& if that makes me sound like a hypocrite? Just means your paying attention!

People want easy to remember soundbites to drop into their everyday conversations. That match the memes & makes them sound "cool" & "hip".

Clickbait headlines are a simple prompt to remember.

The purpose of these breathless, geewhiz articles? Is to try to stir up Public enthusiasm for these long-range/long-duration missions.

That after all the original investment in developing, constructing, launching these expensive probes? That the researchers & support staffs can reuse the probe for new tasks. Thereby, further justifying the funding & time consumed.
granville583762
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Pity we could not have some stirring clickbait sound bites concerning Pluto
It's not even a world
It's a dwarf world

