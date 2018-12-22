Another tsunami could hit Indonesia, experts warn

December 23, 2018 by Laurence Coustal
An eruption by the Anak Krakatau volcano, pictured in July, triggered the deadly tsunami that struck Indonesia
Another tsunami could strike Indonesia, experts warned on Sunday, a day after more than 200 people were killed by a wave triggered by a volcanic eruption.

What caused the tsunami?

The "appears to have been caused by an underwater collapse" of part of the Anak (or "child of") Krakatoa , said David Rothery of The Open University in Britain.

Anak Krakatoa is a new island that emerged around 1928 in the crater left by Krakatoa, whose massive 1883 eruption killed at least 36,000 people.

The volcano has been particularly active since June, noted Jacques-Marie Bardintzeff at the University of Paris-South.

The tsunami that struck on Saturday was the third to hit Indonesia in six months.

Indonesia has 127 and lies on the Pacific Ocean's "Ring of Fire" where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are frequent.

Why was it so deadly?

Anak Krakatoa, located in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra islands, is close to densely populated zones.

And while the tsunami was relatively small, Richard Teeuw of the University of Portsmouth in England said: "Such waves—laden with debris—can be deadly for , especially if there is no warning."

The Indonesian tsunami was caused by an underwater landslide that could occur again, experts conclude
Simon Boxall of Southampton University added that the region was also in spring tide, "and it would appear that the wave hit some of the at the highest point of this high tide, exacerbating the damage done."

It also struck at night, further catching people by surprise.

Why were people not warned?

"We were helpless given how sudden" the event took place, Bardintzeff said. "The time between cause and effect was a few dozen minutes, which was too short to warn the population".

"Tsunami warning buoys are positioned to warn of tsunamis originated by earthquakes at underwater tectonic plate boundaries," Rothry said.

Maps showing the formation of Anak Krakatoa after the explosion of the Krakatoa volcano in 1883
"Even if there had been such a buoy right next to Anak Krakatoa, this is so close to the affected shorelines that warning time would have been minimal given the high speeds at which tsunami waves travel."

Could more tsunamis be coming?

"The likelihood of further tsunamis in the Sunda Strait will remain high while Anak Krakatoa volcano is going through its current active phase because that might trigger further submarine landslides," Teeuw said.

Bardintzeff also warned that "we must be wary now that the volcano has been destabilised".

Teeuw said that sonar surveys would now be needed to map the seafloor around the volcano, but "unfortunately submarine surveys typically take many months to organise and carry out," he added.

But "devastating tsunami caused by volcanic eruptions are rare; one of the most famous (and deadly) was caused by the of Krakatoa in 1883."

Because the Anak Krakatau volcano lies close to the affected shorelines there was little time to warn people
