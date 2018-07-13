Indonesia's 'child' of Krakatoa spews ash and lava

July 19, 2018
Anak Krakatau emerged from the ocean a half century after Krakatoa's deadly 1883 eruption
An Indonesian volcano known as the "child" of the legendary Krakatoa erupted on Thursday, spewing a plume of ash high into the sky as molten lava streamed down from its summit.

Anak Krakatau—a small volcanic island that emerged from the ocean a half century after Krakatoa's deadly 1883 eruption—has rumbled back to life in recent weeks, spitting flaming rocks and ash from its crater.

No one lives on Krakatau, which forms a small island in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra, but the peak is a popular tourist spot.

Indonesia's geological agency has not raised the alert level for the mountain. However, there is a one kilometre no-go zone around its summit.

When Krakatoa erupted in the 19th century, a jet of ash, stones and smoke shot more than 20 kilometres (12 miles) into the sky, plunging the region into darkness, and sparking a huge tsunami that was felt around the world.

The disaster killed more than 36,000 people.

Anak Krakatau has rumbled back to life in recent weeks, spitting flaming rocks and ash from its crater
Indonesia is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a vast zone of geological instability where the collision of causes frequent quakes and major volcanic activity.

