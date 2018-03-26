Image: Herschel's view of the galactic centre

September 24, 2018, European Space Agency
Image: Herschel’s view of the galactic centre
Credit: ESA / NASA / JPL-Caltech / Hi-GAL

An odd-shaped formation of gas and dust at the centre of the Milky Way, captured by the far-infrared cameras on board ESA's Herschel space observatory. The nearly continuous strip of dense and cold clumps of material forms an infinity symbol, or sideways 8, that is a few hundred light years across. In this image, the strip twists around an invisible axis running roughly from the top left to the bottom right.

The infinity-shaped loop, estimated to have a whopping 30 million solar masses, is made up of and at a temperature of just 15 degrees above absolute zero. Displayed in yellow in the image, it contrasts with warmer, less dense gas and dust from the centre of the galaxy that appears inside the strip and is coloured in blue. Surrounding the loop is cool gas, painted in red-brownish tones.

The ring and its surroundings harbour a number of star-forming regions and young stars, which stand out in bright-blue colour in the image. The area is part of the Central Molecular Zone, a region at the centre of the Milky Way permeated with molecular clouds, which are ideal sites for star formation.

The galactic centre is located almost 30,000 light years away from the Sun, in the direction of the Sagittarius constellation. It is a complex and dynamic place, with emission nebulae and supernova remnants – in addition to star-forming – surrounding the that sits at our galaxy's core. The gas and dust in this region appears mostly dark when viewed through an optical telescope, but it can be seen clearly with Herschel's instruments.

This image was captured by the Herschel's PACS (Photodetector Array Camera and Spectrometer) and SPIRE (Spectral and Photometric Imaging REceiver) far-infrared cameras, and it was first published in 2011. Obtained as part of Hi-GAL, the Herschel infrared Galactic Plane Survey, it combines observations at three different wavelengths: 70 microns (blue), 160 microns (green) and 250 microns (red).

Herschel was an ESA space observatory active from 2009 to 2013. At the time of its launch, it had the largest telescope ever sent into space.

Explore further: Image: Star-forming filaments

Related Stories

Image: Star-forming filaments

March 26, 2018

The plane of the Milky Way is rich in star-forming regions, such as the one pictured in this stunning scene by ESA's Herschel space observatory. To the far-infrared eye of Herschel, this region reveals an intricate network ...

Image: Hidden secrets of a massive star-formation region

May 21, 2018

Stellar nurseries are cloudy and dusty places that shine brightly in infrared light. The G305 star-forming complex is no exception. It features a number of bright, intricate gas clouds heated by infant stars in their midst. ...

Image: Intense star formation in the Westerhout 43 region

August 1, 2017

Hidden from our sight, the Westerhout 43 star-forming region is revealed in full glory in this far-infrared image from ESA's Herschel space observatory. This giant cloud, where a multitude of massive stars come to life in ...

Image: Star formation on filaments in RCW106

February 20, 2017

Stars are bursting into life all over this image from ESA's Herschel space observatory. It depicts the giant molecular cloud RCW106, a massive billow of gas and dust almost 12 000 light-years away in the southern constellation ...

Image: Star formation in the Chamaeleon

November 27, 2017

A dark cloud when observed with optical telescopes, the Chamaeleon I region reveals itself as an active hub of star formation in this far-infrared image from ESA's Herschel space observatory. Only around 550 light-years away ...

Recommended for you

A new classification scheme for exoplanet sizes

September 24, 2018

There are about 4433 exoplanets in the latest catalogs. Their radii have generally been measured by knowing the radius of their host star and then closely fitting the lightcurves as the planet transits across the face of ...

First to red planet will become Martians: Canada astronaut

September 22, 2018

Astronauts traveling through space on the long trip to Mars will not have the usual backup from mission control on Earth and will need to think of themselves as Martians to survive, Canada's most famous spaceman half-jokingly ...

6 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

cantdrive85
1 / 5 (2) 12 hours ago
The nearly continuous strip of dense and cold clumps of material forms an infinity symbol, or sideways 8, that is a few hundred light years across.

The obvious helical structure of an electric Birkeland current, it's what powers the galaxy.
cantdrive85
1 / 5 (2) 12 hours ago
And the ring is the toroidal shape plasmoid at the center of the galaxy, no scary black hole monsters needed.
rrwillsj
5 / 5 (1) 9 hours ago
Gosh cant, next you will reassure us not to be concerned that the propeller has flown off from the beanie worn by Giant Spacehopping Electrical Dust Bunny at the center of your EU cosmos.
jonesdave
3 / 5 (2) 9 hours ago
The nearly continuous strip of dense and cold clumps of material forms an infinity symbol, or sideways 8, that is a few hundred light years across.

The obvious helical structure of an electric Birkeland current, it's what powers the galaxy.


Lol. No it isn't.
jonesdave
3 / 5 (2) 9 hours ago
And the ring is the toroidal shape plasmoid at the center of the galaxy, no scary black hole monsters needed.


Oh yes they are. No plasmoid seen, and no way a plasmoid can explain the orbits of the stars around Sgr A*. Only braindead EUists could possibly believe such inane crap.
rrwillsj
5 / 5 (1) 8 hours ago
Someone more patience than me? Please explain to the senile coot, the concepts of "perspective" and POV.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.