The European Space Agency (ESA) is an international organization with 18 member states headquartered in Paris, France with the purpose of combining talent, resources and funds to undertake space programs, study Earth, the Solar System and the Universe. The annual budget for ESA is over $3.5 billion. The primary member states are Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. In addition, Canada, Hungary, Romania operate under a cooperative agreement. Estonia and Slovenia have recently entered into a cooperative agreement.

Address 8-10 rue Mario Nikis 75738 Paris Cedex 15 Website http://www.esa.int/esaCP/index.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_Space_Agency

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

