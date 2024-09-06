The European Space Agency (ESA) is an international organization with 18 member states headquartered in Paris, France with the purpose of combining talent, resources and funds to undertake space programs, study Earth, the Solar System and the Universe. The annual budget for ESA is over $3.5 billion. The primary member states are Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. In addition, Canada, Hungary, Romania operate under a cooperative agreement. Estonia and Slovenia have recently entered into a cooperative agreement.

Space Exploration

Sep 6, 2024

BepiColombo's best images yet highlight fourth Mercury flyby

The ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission has successfully completed its fourth of six gravity assist flybys at Mercury, capturing images of two special impact craters as it uses the little planet's gravity to steer itself on course ...

Planetary Sciences

Sep 5, 2024

Sentinel-2C operators complete final rehearsals

A quiet atmosphere pervades ESOC's Main Control Room. The operations team is in the process of placing a satellite into orbit. We are one minute away from passing over one ground station and the tension is rising as we eagerly ...

Space Exploration

Sep 3, 2024

Fourth Mercury flyby begins BepiColombo's new trajectory

Teams from across ESA and industry have worked continuously over the past four months to overcome a glitch that prevented BepiColombo's thrusters from operating at full power. The ESA/JAXA mission is still on track, with ...

Space Exploration

Sep 2, 2024

Solar Orbiter shows how solar wind gets a magnetic push

ESA's Solar Orbiter spacecraft has provided crucial data to answer the decades-long question of where the energy comes from to heat and accelerate the solar wind. Working in tandem with NASA's Parker Solar Probe, Solar Orbiter ...

Astronomy

Aug 30, 2024

Sentinel-2C sealed in the Vega rocket fairing

As preparations continue to launch the Copernicus Sentinel-2C satellite on 4 September, the team at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, has bid farewell to their precious satellite as it was sealed from view within ...

Planetary Sciences

Aug 23, 2024

