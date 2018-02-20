SpaceX postpones California satellite launch due to winds

February 21, 2018
SpaceX

SpaceX has postponed a satellite launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The company called off Wednesday's pre-dawn launch due to strong upper-level winds.

Liftoff of Spain's PAZ (pahs) radar-imaging satellite is rescheduled for 6:17 a.m. Thursday.

The timing of the launch has created expectations of a repeat of the light show caused by a December launch that was visible for hundreds of miles and set off a storm of social media postings.

However, this week are much less clear as clouds stream across Southern California ahead of a trough of that may bring rain.

Explore further: Satellite launch from California is delayed

Related Stories

SpaceX blasts off Luxembourg government satellite

February 1, 2018

SpaceX on Wednesday blasted off a four-ton secure military communications satellite called GovSat-1, a partnership between the government of Luxembourg and the satellite operator SES.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.