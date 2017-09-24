California launch of new US weather satellite postponed

November 14, 2017

Officials have postponed the California launch of a new type of U.S. weather satellite intended to improve the accuracy of extended forecasts.

A from Vandenberg Air Force Base says the planned launch was scrubbed early Tuesday because of an unspecified issue and managers didn't have enough time to resolve it.

The launch of the Delta 2 rocket has been rescheduled for Wednesday, at 1:47 a.m. PST.

The rocket will carry the Joint Polar Satellite System-1, the first of four advanced spacecraft for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Operating in , the satellite is designed to make global observations that will improve forecasts of three to seven days out.

Explore further: Classified US spy satellite launched from California

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Giant ionized gas nebula found by astronomers

November 14, 2017

(Phys.org)—A group of astronomers has discovered a giant nebula of ionized gas extending over 300,000 light years. This nebula turns out to be associated with the quasar dubbed the "Teacup." The finding was presented November ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.