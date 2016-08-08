August 8, 2016

Mini NASA satellite begins environmental testing

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Mini NASA satellite begins environmental testing
Dellingr's exterior is lined with solar panels. Slighty larger than a cereal box, Dellingr is a six-unit, or 6U, CubeSat -- indicating its volume is approximately six liters. Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Bill Hrybyk

Construction of NASA's Dellingr CubeSat - a miniature satellite that provides a low-cost platform for missions - is complete, and the satellite has just left the lab for environmental testing. This is a key step after any satellite has been built to make sure it can withstand intense vibrations, the extremes of hot and cold, and even the magnetic fields of space - all the rigorous conditions the CubeSat will encounter during launch and spaceflight.

Named for the god of dawn in Norse mythology, Dellingr will study the ionosphere - the outer region of Earth's atmosphere populated by charged particles, ionized by incoming solar radiation and magnetospheric particle precipitation. The magnetosphere is Earth's magnetic environment, and sometimes, charged particles in this region are deposited into the atmosphere below. Slightly larger than a cereal box, Dellingr carries three novel payloads to perform this science: a miniaturized mass spectrometer and two no-boom magnetometer systems. These instruments will help Dellingr create a chemical and electromagnetic profile of Earth's , an important component of the complex interconnected sun-Earth system - which can drive changes in our space weather and impact satellites.

Small satellites, including CubeSats, are playing an increasingly larger role in exploration, technology demonstration, scientific research and educational investigations at NASA, including: planetary space exploration; Earth observations; fundamental Earth and science; and developing precursor science instruments like cutting-edge laser communications, -to-satellite communications and autonomous movement capabilities. They also allow an inexpensive means to engage students in all phases of satellite development, operation and exploitation through real-world, hands-on research and development experience on NASA-funded rideshare launch opportunities.

Mini NASA satellite begins environmental testing
Dellingr Project Manager Chuck Clagett points to the CubeSat's boom, at the end of which is a magnetometer, an instrument that takes measurements of its magnetic surroundings. Dellingr also carries two no-boom magnetometers, a first for such miniature satellites. Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Bill Hrybyk

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: Mini NASA satellite begins environmental testing (2016, August 8) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-mini-nasa-satellite-environmental.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA's CubeSat Launch Initiative opens space to educators, nonprofits
24 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)