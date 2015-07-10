July 10, 2015

Smartphones and PDA's may add to toxic substance exposure

by Shannon Verhagen, Science Network WA

Smartphones and PDA’s may add to toxic substance exposure
The study found that although most of the metals were found at levels below the analytical limit of detection, certain lifestyle factors affect exposures including breastfeeding, supplement consumption and other dietary habits. Credit: gail

Lifestyle factors including breastfeeding and diet may impact on expecting mothers' exposure to persistent toxic substances (PTS) including metals commonly found in electronic devices, according to a study into environmental contamination.

As part of the Australian Maternal Exposure to PTS study, researchers tested levels of alkali, alkali earth and of 173 pregnant women from across WA from whole blood, urine and drinking water samples.

Edith Cowan University Centre for Ecosystem Management Associate Professor Andrea Hinwood says the study was part of an ARC linkage project due to a perceived low level of and a lack of research on human in the southern hemisphere.

Exposure studies often focus on heavy metals, while there is limited investigations into alkali, alkali earth and transition metals that are found in and occur naturally in the environment.

The samples were analysed for antimony, beryllium, bismuth, cesium, gallium, rubidium, silver, strontium, thallium, thorium and vanadium, some of which have severe health consequences at high levels of exposure.

"These are commonly used in the electronics industry and as we all know we have a big increase in electronics products—so it's a natural question to ask about current levels of exposure," A/Prof Hinwood says.

"We also don't know a lot about the potential for health effects if we were to identify higher concentrations.

Questionnaire considers diet and home environment

They took samples from pregnant women about two weeks prior to them giving birth so samples were considered a surrogate for .

In addition to blood, urine and water samples, each woman completed a comprehensive questionnaire about their lifestyle, activities, residential characteristics and diet.

"In all studies, lifestyle factors must be taken into account as they can influence metals exposure but also there are factors that mediate or increase exposure," she says.

The study found that although most of the metals were found at levels below the analytical limit of detection, certain lifestyle factors affect exposures including breastfeeding, supplement consumption and other dietary habits.

"What is interesting is that we can measure these metals and also factors that increase or decrease them and hence can also focus our efforts on exposure reduction if needed," she says.

A/Prof Hinwood says the low concentrations of metals found were not concerning but due to the study's relatively small sample size they need to further examine the importance of and how it impacts on exposure.

More information: "Maternal exposure to alkali, alkali earth, transition and other metals: Concentrations and predictors of exposure," Environmental Pollution, Volume 204, September 2015, Pages 256-263, ISSN 0269-7491, dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.envpol.2015.04.024

Provided by Science Network WA

Citation: Smartphones and PDA's may add to toxic substance exposure (2015, July 10) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-smartphones-pda-toxic-substance-exposure.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Mining-related particulate exposure for children assessed
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)