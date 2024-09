Organic Process Research & Development is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published since 1997 by the American Chemical Society. It is indexed in Chemical Abstracts Service, Scopus, EBSCOhost, British Library, and Web of Science. The current editor-in-chief is Trevor Laird.

Publisher American Chemical Society Country United States History 1997 -- present Website http://pubs.acs.org/journal/oprdfk Impact factor 2.207 (2010)

