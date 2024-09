Communication Research (CR), peer-reviewed and published bi-monthly, has provided researchers and practitioners with the most up-to-date, comprehensive and important research on communication and its related fields. It publishes articles that explore the processes, antecedents, and consequences of communication in a broad range of societal systems.

Publisher SAGE Website http://crx.sagepub.com/ Impact factor 2.014 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA