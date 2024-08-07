The American Journal of Public Health is a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal published by the American Public Health Association covering health policy and public health. The journal was established in 1911 and its stated mission is "to advance public health research, policy, practice, and education." The journal occasionally publishes themed supplements. The editor-in-chief is Mary E. Northridge. The journal contains the following departments: The American Journal of Public Health was voted one of the 100 most influential journals in biology and medicine over the last 100 years by Special Libraries Association. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the 2009 impact factor is 4.241, ranking it second out of 95 titles in the category "Public, Environmental and Occupational Health" of the Social Sciences Edition and 9th out of 122 in the same category in the Science Edition. The journal is abstracted and indexed in Ageline, Applied Social Science Index and Abstracts, Biological Abstracts, Chemical Abstracts Service, CINAHL, EMBASE/Excerpta Medica, Food Science and Technology Abstracts, MEDLINE, Psychological Abstracts, PsycINFO, Science Citation Index, Scopus, and Statistical

Publisher
American Public Health Association
Country
United States
History
1911–present
Website
http://www.ajph.org/
Impact factor
4.371 (2009)

