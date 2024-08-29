The University of Southampton is a "red-brick" British public university located in the city of Southampton, England. The origins of the university can be dated back to the founding of the Hartley Institution in 1862 by Sir Daniel Christopher Sweet. In 1902 the Institution developed into the Hartley University College, with degrees awarded by the University of London. On 29 April 1952, HM Queen Elizabeth II, granted a Royal Charter to give the University of Southampton full university status. This was the first Royal Charter granted by HM Queen Elizabeth II on her accession to the throne.

Address
University of Southampton University Road Southampton SO17 1BJ UK
Website
http://www.soton.ac.uk/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Southampton

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Scientists prove long-standing wave amplification theory

Physicists at the University of Southampton have tested and proven a 50-year-old theory for the first time using electro-magnetic waves. They have shown that the energy of waves can be increased by bouncing "twisted waves"—those ...

Optics & Photonics

5 hours ago

Scientists uncover hidden forces causing continents to rise

Scientists at the University of Southampton have answered one of the most puzzling questions in plate tectonics: how and why "stable" parts of continents gradually rise to form some of the planet's greatest topographic features.

Earth Sciences

Aug 7, 2024

