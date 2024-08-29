The University of Southampton is a "red-brick" British public university located in the city of Southampton, England. The origins of the university can be dated back to the founding of the Hartley Institution in 1862 by Sir Daniel Christopher Sweet. In 1902 the Institution developed into the Hartley University College, with degrees awarded by the University of London. On 29 April 1952, HM Queen Elizabeth II, granted a Royal Charter to give the University of Southampton full university status. This was the first Royal Charter granted by HM Queen Elizabeth II on her accession to the throne.
- Address
- University of Southampton
University Road
Southampton SO17 1BJ
UK
- Website
- http://www.soton.ac.uk/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Southampton
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA
