The University of Southampton is a "red-brick" British public university located in the city of Southampton, England. The origins of the university can be dated back to the founding of the Hartley Institution in 1862 by Sir Daniel Christopher Sweet. In 1902 the Institution developed into the Hartley University College, with degrees awarded by the University of London. On 29 April 1952, HM Queen Elizabeth II, granted a Royal Charter to give the University of Southampton full university status. This was the first Royal Charter granted by HM Queen Elizabeth II on her accession to the throne.

Address University of Southampton University Road Southampton SO17 1BJ UK Website http://www.soton.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Southampton

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

