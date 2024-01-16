The University of Limerick (UL) (Irish: Ollscoil Luimnigh) is a university in Ireland near the city of Limerick. It was established in 1972 as the National Institute for Higher Education, Limerick and became a university by statute in 1989 in accordance with the University of Limerick Act 1989. The university was the first university established since the foundation of the State in 1922, followed later the same day by the establishment of Dublin City University. The university is located along the River Shannon, on a 80 hectares (200 acres) site in the 240 hectares (590 acres) National Technological Park at Castletroy, 5 km from Limerick city centre. The university has currently in excess of 11,000 full-time undergraduate students and 1,500 part-time students. There are also over 800 research postgraduates and 1,300 taught postgraduate students at the university. The Co-Operative Education (commonly called Co-Op) programme allocates all students with an 8-month work placement as part of their degree. This was the first such programmes in the state.

Website
http://www.ul.ie/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Limerick

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Limerick

Research identifies secrets of Fantasy Premier League success

As millions of Fantasy Premier League players mull over a decision whether to start Bruno Fernandes or Mohamed Salah in their teams this weekend, new research by the University of Limerick in Ireland has unlocked the secrets ...

Economics & Business

Mar 4, 2021

0

3

Scientists can now produce electricity from tears

A team of Irish scientists has discovered that applying pressure to a protein found in egg whites and tears can generate electricity. The researchers from the Bernal Institute, University of Limerick (UL), Ireland, observed ...

General Physics

Oct 2, 2017

7

5483

page 1 from 2