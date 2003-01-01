The Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences (In Dutch: Koninklijke Nederlandse Akademie van Wetenschappen, abbreviated: KNAW) is an organisation dedicated to the advancement of science and literature in the Netherlands. The Academy is housed at the Trippenhuis, Kloveniersburgwal 29, in Amsterdam. In addition to various advisory and administrative functions it operates a number of research institutes and awards many prizes, including the Lorentz Medal in theoretical physics, the Leeuwenhoek Medal in microbiology, and the Dr. A.H. Heineken Prizes. The Academy advises the Dutch government on scientific matters. While its advice often pertains to genuine scientific concerns, it also counsels the government on such topics as policy on careers for researchers or the Netherlands' contribution to major international projects. The Academy offers solicited and unsolicited advice to parliament, ministries, universities and research institutes, funding agencies and international organisations. The members (at most 200 regular members younger than 65) are appointed for life by co-optation. Nominations for candidate membership by persons or organizations outside the Academy are accepted.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

