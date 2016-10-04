Louisiana Tech University, often referred to as Louisiana Tech, LA Tech, or Tech, is a coeducational public research university in Ruston, Louisiana, United States. Louisiana Tech is designated as a Tier 1 national university by the 2012 U.S. News & World Report college rankings and is the only Tier 1 national university in the nine-member University of Louisiana System. As a designated space grant college, member of the Southeastern Universities Research Association, member of the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, and Carnegie Research University with high research activity (RU/H), Louisiana Tech conducts research with ongoing projects funded by agencies such as NASA, the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, and the Department of Defense. Louisiana Tech is one of only 35 comprehensive research universities in the nation and the only university in Louisiana to be designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Information Assurance Education and Research by the National Security Agency (NSA) and the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Website
http://www.latech.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Louisiana_Tech_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Louisiana Tech University

Team develops new mechanism for strengthening materials

Dr. Kasra Momeni, assistant professor of mechanical engineering and director of the Advanced Hierarchical Materials by Design Lab at Louisiana Tech University, has discovered a new mechanism for strengthening nanomaterials ...

Nanomaterials

Oct 4, 2016

0

0

LTU computer scientist to present groundbreaking research

Dr. Ben Choi, associate professor of computer science at Louisiana Tech University, will present his research on a groundbreaking new technology that has the potential to revolutionize the computing industry during a keynote ...

Computer Sciences

May 25, 2016

1

34

LTU engineering students recognized for 'green' research

Renata Minullina and Abhishek Panchal, biomedical engineering graduate students from Louisiana Tech University and the Institute for Micromanufacturing (IfM), have won the prestigious Poster Presentation Award at the Polymer ...

Materials Science

Apr 7, 2016

0

4

Researchers helping NOPD find 'best fit' in new officers

AROS, a research and consulting group comprised of faculty and students within Louisiana Tech University's industrial-organizational psychology doctoral program, is partnering with the New Orleans Police Department to develop ...

Social Sciences

Mar 3, 2016

0

4

Researchers study prevalence, impact of 'serial inventors'

Researchers from Louisiana Tech University have published a study on the prevalence and impacts of "serial inventors" - scientist and engineers within university research communities who are particularly inventive and produce ...

Economics & Business

Feb 17, 2016

0

11

Researchers discover synthesis of a new nanomaterial

Faculty at Louisiana Tech University have discovered, for the first time, a new nanocomposite formed by the self-assembly of copper and a biological component that occurs under physiological conditions, which are similar ...

Nanomaterials

Aug 24, 2015

0

21

page 1 from 2