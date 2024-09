Children Cancer Hospital Egypt 57357 (CCHE) is a non-profit healthcare institution that was established in 2007 with the aim of providing comprehensive health care to children with cancer. We embrace a culture of evidence-based medicine, which entails the support of patient-driven scientific research.

Address 1 Seket Al-Emam Street El-Madbah El-Kadeem Yard El-Saida Zenab Cairo Egypt Website https://www.57357.org/en/home-page/

