Chemnitz University of Technology (German: Technische Universität Chemnitz) is a public university in Chemnitz, Germany. With over 9,000 students, it is the third largest university in Saxony. It was founded in 1836 as Königliche Gewerbschule (Royal Mercantile College) and was elevated to a Technische Hochschule, a university of technology, in 1963. With approximately 1,500 employees in science, engineering and management, Chemnitz University of Technology is among the most important employers in the region.

Website
https://www.tu-chemnitz.de/index.html.en
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chemnitz_University_of_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Chemnitz University of Technology

Giving Holocaust survivors a digital voice in the world

With every year that passes, fewer witnesses can tell us about their personal experience of the horrors of the Second World War. That is why the project LediZ (Learning with Digital Testimonies) has developed new interactive ...

Social Sciences

May 6, 2024

0

3

May the 'Star Wars' vocabulary be with us

These days, "Star Wars" is everywhere. There are numerous films and all kinds of merchandise. But is "Star Wars" also an integral part of the English language? That is the question Prof Dr. Christina Sanchez-Stockhammer, ...

Social Sciences

Nov 27, 2023

0

154