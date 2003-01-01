Center for Physical Sciences and Technology (FTMC) is the largest scientific research institution in the Baltics carrying out a unique fundamental research and technological development works in scientific fields of laser technologies, optoelectronics, nuclear physics, organic chemistry, bio and nanotechnologies, electrochemical material science, functional materials, electronics, etc. in Lithuania. In the Center not only the innovative science but also high technologies expedient for business and society needs are developed.

Address Savanorių Ave. 231, LT-02300 Vilnius, Lithuania Website https://www.ftmc.lt/en

