Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore (English: Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, colloquially the Catholic University of Milan), known as UCSC or UNICATT or simply Cattolica, is an Italian private research university founded in 1921. Its main campus is located in Milan, Italy, with satellite campuses in Brescia, Piacenza, Cremona and Rome.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

