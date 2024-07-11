The Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies was established as a non-profit research and academic institution in the mid-1980s in Millbrook, New York. The Cary Institute employs researchers with expertise in all matters related to our ecosystem. In addition, the institute offers doctoral programs, fellowships and public information. The 2,000 acres campus offers young students an introduction to ecosystems and programs for young scientists.

New study identifies the best areas for rewilding European bison

At the end of the last ice age, large herds of bison roamed across Europe. But by 1927, the European bison became extinct in the wild, with only about 60 individuals remaining in captivity. Scientists have long debated the ...

Plants & Animals

Dec 13, 2023

Ecological theory can help explain why segregation persists

An ecological theory may help to explain why segregation is so widespread and persistent in US cities, according to a paper published today in Buildings and Cities. The new way of framing segregation's endurance may provide ...

Social Sciences

Sep 26, 2023

Ecology and artificial intelligence: Stronger together

Many of today's artificial intelligence systems loosely mimic the human brain. In a paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers suggest that another branch of biology—ecology—could ...

Ecology

Sep 11, 2023

In the tropics, nitrogen-fixing trees take a hit from herbivores

The ability of tropical forests to grow and store carbon is limited, in part, by herbivory. Insects and other animals prefer to feed on nitrogen-fixing trees, reducing the success of fixers and the nitrogen they provide. ...

Plants & Animals

Dec 7, 2022

