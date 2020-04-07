April 7, 2020

Disagreements help team perception, study finds

by The Army Research Laboratory

combat
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Team disagreements might be the key to helping soldiers identify objects in battle, researchers say. While studies on combat identification typically focus on how technology can help identify enemy forces, researchers sought to understand how teams work together to identify armored vehicles—using only their training and each other.

"We wanted to know what factors would contribute the most to their success," said Dr. Anthony Baker, a scientist at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command's Army Research Laboratory, who executed the study while a doctoral student at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. "While previous lab studies of combat have looked at the performance of an individual, this is the first lab study to our knowledge that considers team combat identification, especially without any technological aids like an automated combat identification system. This was key for helping us understand the aspects of the team, and its members, that contribute the most to their ability to understand and identify what they are seeing."

The Human Factors journal published the research, "Team Combat Identification: Effects of Gender, Spatial Visualization, and Disagreement," in its February issue.

Spatial visualization skills are particularly important for noticing the finer details that distinguish combat vehicles, which are more difficult to identify from the front than other angles, Baker said.

"Combat vehicles can be broadly similar in their shape and components," Baker said. "For example, many tanks have a similar general shape involving a large, blocky body with a rotating turret. Because of this, few viewing angles may highlight easily-identifiable cues, making it difficult to tell exactly what it is you're looking at."

In this study, researchers prepared pictures and videos of 10 armored vehicles from different angles and views, and presented them to 39 two-person teams. The researchers identified every point when the participants disagreed about which vehicle they saw.

Researchers found that teams that disagreed more performed better at combat identification, regardless of whether their disagreements actually resulted in more correct answers. The data suggested that disagreeing with a team member's first guess caused the team to verify why they identified a vehicle a certain way.

"In other words, when the team disagreed, they had to justify an answer by recounting the details of what they had seen," Baker said. "This process of recalling and discussing details caused teams to think more deeply about their original responses, compared to teams with fewer disagreements that may have simply trusted what the other teammate believed."

Previous studies show that spatial skills are very important when an individual performs combat identification, with men having a slight advantage over women in scores, Baker said; however, the data from this study suggest that while men typically have a slim advantage over women in spatial ability measures, team gender composition was not an important indicator of overall performance.

"The team members' individual spatial abilities—and the team's ability to communicate—are more important than gender," Baker said. "You can have a team of men with lower spatial skills that would likely perform worse at this task than a team of women with better spatial skills, or any other combination."

This research reinforces that to understand how a team does its job, one must consider both individual differences such as spatial skills, and team processes such as communication, Baker said.

Explore further

Scientists help soldiers figure out what robots know
More information: Anthony L. Baker et al, Team Combat Identification: Effects of Gender, Spatial Visualization, and Disagreement, Human Factors: The Journal of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (2020). DOI: 10.1177/0018720820902286
Provided by The Army Research Laboratory
Citation: Disagreements help team perception, study finds (2020, April 7) retrieved 7 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-disagreements-team-perception.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments