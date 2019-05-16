May 16, 2019

How host-cell enzymes combat the coronavirus

by Public Library of Science

virus
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Host-cell enzymes called PARP12 and PARP14 are important for inhibiting mutant forms of a coronavirus, according to a study published May 16 in the open-access journal PLOS Pathogens by Stanley Perlman of the University of Iowa, Anthony Fehr of the University of Kansas, and colleagues.

A called ADP-ribosylation facilitates the host response to . This process is catalyzed by enzymes called poly(ADP-ribose) polymerases (PARPs). Several viruses, including all members of the coronavirus family, which cause severe disease in agriculturally important and as well as humans, encode a macrodomain to reverse ADP-ribosylation and combat this , facilitating viral replication and virulence. As such, viruses with mutations in the macrodomain are highly attenuated and cause minimal disease in organisms. These results suggest that macrodomains counter cellular ADP-ribosylation, but the potential role of PARPs in this process has not been clear.

In the new study, the authors used macrophage cells and mice infected with a coronavirus to identify PARPs, specifically PARP12 and PARP14, as host-cell ADP-ribosylating enzymes important for the attenuation of macrodomain-mutant viruses. The findings showed that the macrodomain is required to prevent PARP-mediated inhibition of coronavirus replication, and enhancement of the production of antiviral proteins called interferons. According to the authors, the results demonstrate a broad strategy of virus-host interactions, unveil previously unknown mechanisms of immune regulation, and indicate that the macrodomain may be a useful target for antiviral therapy.

The authors add, "ADP-ribosylation has increasingly been recognized as a host cell strategy to combat virus infections and viruses have learned how to counter this modification. Here we describe a previously unidentified interaction between the specific host cell enzymes that effect ADP-riboslylation and a viral protein that evades this host response."

Explore further

How the dengue virus replicates in infected cells
More information: Grunewald ME, Chen Y, Kuny C, Maejima T, Lease R, Ferraris D, et al. (2019) The coronavirus macrodomain is required to prevent PARP-mediated inhibition of virus replication and enhancement of IFN expression. PLoS Pathog 15 (5): e1007756. doi.org/10.1371/journal.ppat.1007756
Journal information: PLoS Pathogens

Provided by Public Library of Science
Citation: How host-cell enzymes combat the coronavirus (2019, May 16) retrieved 16 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-host-cell-enzymes-combat-coronavirus.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Ancient Jaw Found in Tibetan Cave Identified as Denisovan by Proteins

16 hours ago

Center surround detection explained?

19 hours ago

Bacteriophage treats antibiotic-resistant bacterial infection

21 hours ago

Synthesis of a re-designed E. coli genome

22 hours ago

Are standing bikes a healthy option for everyone?

May 13, 2019

PMC journals as source? Example on "ozone therapy"

May 12, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration