Winging it: How do bats out-maneuver their prey?

July 5, 2017
Winging it: How do bats out-maneuver their prey?
Brown long-eared bat swooping in for a tasty treat. Credit: Prof Anders Hedenström

Bats catch food 'on the wing' without touching the ground, but how do they do it? A new study by Per Henningsson at Lund University, Sweden is the first of its kind to analyse the aerodynamics of bats performing manoeuvers during flight.

"This physically demanding feat requires the bat to pick up with high precision, while also coping with winds and created by the foliage and branches surrounding them," explains Dr Henningsson. In order to handle these difficult flying conditions, bats must have incredible control over their wings to manoeuver around obstacles and through tight spaces to catch their prey.

By flying Brown long-eared bats in a wind tunnel and allowing them to chase after a tempting prey, Dr Henningsson and the team use a flow visualisation technique called (PIV) to analyse how the bat's wings move through the air.

"We let the bats perform a simple lateral manoeuvre in our so that we can study how the animals initiate, move through and terminate the manoeuvres before stabilizing again," says Dr Henningsson.

While these techniques have been used on bats and other flying animals before, this is the first time that the manoeuvring aspects of bat flight have been examined. Understanding how these bats have evolved to master their control to such a fine degree. "In particular the insect eating bats have to be very skilled at manoeuvring flight since they need to be able to capture their (sometimes evasive) prey in the air," says Dr Henningsson.

The video will load shortly
Slow motion footage of a Brown long-eared bat maneuvering towards a prey item. Credit: Dr Per Hedenström

It's not just bats in the spotlight however, Dr Henningsson and his team are also conducting the same experiments with birds and insects in order to compare their ability to manoeuvre: "The wings of the three groups are rather different, so one might expect the aerodynamics to be very different, but we may find some interesting similarities."

Based on their short, broad and membranous wings, Dr Henningsson believes that the Brown long-eared bats are likely to have a high level of aerodynamic control for manoeuvring compared to the other animal groups, but concludes that "surprises should probably be expected!"

Explore further: Bats' flight technique could lead to better drones

Related Stories

Bats' flight technique could lead to better drones

May 4, 2016

Long-eared bats are assisted in flight by their ears and body, according to a study by researchers at Lund University in Sweden. The recent findings improve researchers' understanding of the bats' flying technique and could ...

Nathusius and Soprano bats are attracted to green light

May 31, 2017

Some migratory bats are attracted to artificial green light which may interfere with their flight paths, according to a study published May 31, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Christian Voigt from the Leibniz ...

Bats change strategy when food is scarce

September 4, 2014

Echolocating bats have historically been classified into two groups: 'loud' aerial hawkers who catch flying insects on the wing and 'whispering' gleaners that pick up prey from the ground. While some bat species can forage ...

Bat wing practice maximises flight efficiency

August 13, 2014

Australian bats developed a high-speed flying technology some 50 million years before aircraft engineers, according to Department of Parks and Wildlife zoologist Norm McKenzie.

Why does rain keep bats grounded?

May 5, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- In a new study published in Biology Letters, researcher Christian Voigt from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Germany details their findings on Sowell’s short-tailed bats and the ...

Recommended for you

Herbicide boost for tadpoles: study

July 5, 2017

Maligned as a bee-killer and possibly cancer-causing, a common herbicide has turned out to be a boon for tadpoles making them more toxic to predators, researchers said Wednesday.

Through fossil leaves, a step towards Jurassic Park

July 4, 2017

For the first time, researchers have succeeded in establishing the relationships between 200-million-year-old plants based on chemical fingerprints. Using infrared spectroscopy and statistical analysis of organic molecules ...

Study sheds new light on extinction risk in mammals

July 3, 2017

Researchers have long assumed that habitat fragmentation contributes to extinction risk for animals, but until now, they have not been able to measure it for a major group of animals on a global scale. In a first-of-its-kind ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.