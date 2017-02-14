Quakes rock area of Indonesian province devastated in Dec

February 16, 2017

Two earthquakes rocked an area of Indonesia's Aceh province devastated by a quake in December, damaging houses and causing injuries.

The quakes measured at magnitude 5.1 and 5.6 by the United States Geological Survey hit in quick succession not long after 3 a.m. Thursday.

The Indonesian Red Cross said two houses collapsed in Pidie Jaya near the epicenter and at least nine people were injured in Trianggadeng district.

Power was knocked out in several areas.

The 6.5 on Dec. 7 earthquake killed more than 100 people and destroyed or damaged more than 11,000 buildings, mostly homes.

Indonesia's meteorology and geophysics agency said there was no potential for a tsunami from Thursday's quakes.

Indonesia, the world's largest archipelago, is prone to earthquakes and tsunamis because it sits on major geological faults.

The Indian Ocean and tsunami in 2004 killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Aceh.

