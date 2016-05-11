May 11, 2016

NASA image: Mercury transit

by NASA

Image: Mercury transit
Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/SDO/Genna Duberstein

On May 9, 2016, Mercury passed directly between the sun and Earth.

This event – which happens about 13 times each century – is called a transit.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, studies the sun 24/7 and captured the entire seven-and-a-half-hour event.

This of Mercury's journey across the sun was created with visible-light images from the Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager on SDO.

Read more: Little Mercury a black dot as it crosses vast face of sun—.html" target="_blank">phys.org/news/2016-05-mercury- … t-.html

Provided by NASA

Citation: NASA image: Mercury transit (2016, May 11) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-05-nasa-image-mercury-transit.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA image: Mercury solar transit
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)