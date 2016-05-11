NASA image: Mercury transit

Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/SDO/Genna Duberstein

On May 9, 2016, Mercury passed directly between the sun and Earth.

This event – which happens about 13 times each century – is called a transit.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, studies the sun 24/7 and captured the entire seven-and-a-half-hour event.

This composite image of Mercury's journey across the sun was created with visible-light images from the Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager on SDO.

Provided by NASA