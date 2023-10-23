The Journal of Morphology is dedicated to publish studies in functional, comparative and evolutionary morphology. We publish hypothesis based research that addresses questions about animal morphology, functioning and evolution. Based on our long tradition we continue to seek publishing the best papers in animal morphology. Invertebrate morphology partners equally with vertebrate morphology and you can be assured that, following the dictum "Present the Science at its Best," we will help you to present your most important, most lasting work in depth and in detail in the Journal of Morphology.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1097-4687

