JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery is an international peer-reviewed medical journal that provides timely information for physicians and scientists concerned with diseases of the head and neck. The journal first began publication as Archives of Otolaryngology in 1925. JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery is the official publication for the American Head and Neck Society and is a member of the JAMA Network, a consortium of peer-reviewed, general medical and specialty publications.

