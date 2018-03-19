Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems (G3) publishes research papers on the chemistry, physics, and biology of Earth and planetary processes. Articles should be of broad interest and interdisciplinary approaches are encouraged, but not required. G3 seeks original scientific contributions pertaining to understanding the Earth as a system, including observational, experimental, and theoretical investigations of the solid Earth, hydrosphere, atmosphere, and biosphere at all spatial and temporal scales.

Publisher
American Geophysical Union
Website
http://www.agu.org/journals/gc/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Geochemistry, Geophysics and Geosystems

How cosmic crashes could have kickstarted plate tectonics

A rock the size of a small city hurtles towards Earth, smashing a crater bigger than the span between Washington, D.C. and New York City. The heat and shockwave raises the temperature of the atmosphere above boiling as huge ...

Earth Sciences

May 6, 2014

2

0