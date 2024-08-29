Applied and Environmental Microbiology (published as Applied Microbiology until 1976) is a online and print bimonthly academic journal published by the American Society for Microbiology. The title is commonly abbreviated AEM and the ISSN is 0099-2240 for the print version, and 1098-5336 for the electronic version. Usually all the archive articles which are older than six months are available free of cost from the website. However the newly published articles within six months are available to subscribed members only. As of 2008, AEM has an impact factor of 3.801 and an Eigenfactor score of 0.166, according to the Journal Citation Reports. AEM has been evaluated as one of the top 100 journals over the past 100 years, in the fields of biology and medicine. AEM is ranked 21st by impact factor out of 91 journals in the Microbiology category as well as 25th out of 144 journals in the Biotechnology and Applied Microbiology category. AEM publishes peer reviewed scientific articles in the following broad fields of life-science.

Publisher American Society for Microbiology Website http://aem.asm.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA