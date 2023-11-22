November 22, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Chemists use oxygen, copper 'scissors' to make cheaper drug treatments possible

by Holly Ober, University of California, Los Angeles

Chemists use oxygen, copper 'scissors' to make cheaper drug treatments possible
Credit: Gio Bartlett/Unsplash

Drugs to treat cancer are often very expensive to produce, resulting in high costs for the patients who need them. Thanks to pathbreaking research by UCLA chemists, led by organic chemistry professor Ohyun Kwon, the price of drug treatments for cancer and other serious illnesses may soon plummet.

One chemical used in some , for example, costs $3,200 per gram—50 times more than a gram of gold. The UCLA researchers devised an inexpensive way to produce this drug molecule from a chemical costing just $3 per gram. They were also able to apply the process to produce many other chemicals used in medicine and agriculture for a fraction of the usual cost.

This feat, published in the journal Science, involves a process known as "aminodealkenylation." Using oxygen as a reagent and copper as a catalyst to break the carbon-carbon bonds of many different organic molecules, the researchers replaced these bonds with carbon-nitrogen bonds, converting the molecules into derivatives of ammonia called .

Because amines interact strongly with molecules in living plants and animals, they are widely used in pharmaceuticals, as well as in agricultural chemicals. Familiar amines include nicotine, cocaine, morphine and amphetamine, and neurotransmitters like dopamine. Fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides also contain amines.

Industrial production of amines is therefore of great interest, but the and reagents are often expensive, and the processes can require many complicated steps to complete. Using fewer steps and no expensive ingredients, the process developed at UCLA can produce valuable chemicals at a much lower cost than current methods.

"This has never been done before," Kwon said. "Traditional metal catalysis uses expensive metals such as platinum, silver, gold and palladium, and other precious metals such as rhodium, ruthenium and iridium. But we are using oxygen and copper, one of the world's most abundant base metals."

The new method uses a form of oxygen called ozone, a potent oxidant, to break the in hydrocarbons called alkenes, and a copper catalyst to couple the broken bond with nitrogen, turning the molecule into an amine. In one example, the researchers produced a c-Jun N-terminal kinase inhibitor—an anti-cancer drug—in just three steps, instead of the 12 or 13 steps previously needed. The cost per gram can thus be reduced from thousands of dollars to just a few dollars.

In another example, the protocol took just one step to convert adenosine—a neurotransmitter and DNA building block that costs less than 10 cents per gram—into the amine N6-methyladenosine. The amine plays crucial roles in controlling in cellular, developmental and disease processes, and its production cost has previously been $103 per gram.

Kwon's research group was able to modify hormones, pharmaceutical reagents, peptides and nucleosides into other useful amines, showing the new method's potential to become a standard production technique in drug manufacturing and many other industries.

More information: Zhiqi He et al, Aminodealkenylation: Ozonolysis and copper catalysis convert C(sp 3 )–C(sp 2 ) bonds to C(sp 3 )–N bonds, Science (2023). DOI: 10.1126/science.adi4758

Journal information: Science

Provided by University of California, Los Angeles

Citation: Chemists use oxygen, copper 'scissors' to make cheaper drug treatments possible (2023, November 22) retrieved 22 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-chemists-oxygen-copper-scissors-cheaper.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New ammonia reaction could offer a sustainable source of nitrogen
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The 1/2 equivalent point in a titration curve

Nov 21, 2023

How does Sodium acetate react with water?

Nov 20, 2023

Can detergent also evaporate beside water?

Nov 19, 2023

White Powder from a Humidifier

Nov 17, 2023

Questions about the common-ion effect

Nov 15, 2023

Henderson Hasselbalch Equation - Request for Clarification

Nov 14, 2023

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)