The University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) is one of the ten campuses of the University of California system. UCLA was established in 1919 and eventually joined the UC system. UCLA is known for academic excellence and each year more than 50,000 students apply to the university. UCLA offers an extensive undergraduate, graduate and professional degree selection of degree programs. UCLA Medical School, School of Pharmacology and biomedical sciences is awarded yearly NIH funding and has the reputation for acquiring excellent researchers. UCLA is ranked 13th among all universities world-wide and is ranked in the top 25 for attracting professors. UCLA is a diverse campus with a significant representation of international students at all levels of education.

Address Le Conte Ave & Westwood Blvd, Westwood, CA 90024 Website http://www.ucla.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_California,_Los_Angeles

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

