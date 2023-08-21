This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Artificial Electrocatalytic Ammonia Synthesis (Which Can Couple With Clean Renewable Electricity) Is Recently Becoming A Research Hotspot. Researchers Review Recent Advances In Electrocatalytic Ammonia Synthesis Involving Electrocatalytic Nitrogen Reduction Reaction, Nitric Oxide Reduction Reaction, And Nitrate/Nitrite Reduction Reaction. The Challenges And Future Perspectives Are Also Proposed In The Concluding Remarks. Credit: Chinese Journal of Catalysis (2023). DOI: 10.1016/S1872-2067(23)64464-X

NH 3 is the second largest chemical produced in the world and nearly 80% of produced NH 3 is employed in fertilizer synthesis. Meanwhile, NH 3 is an indispensable raw material for manufacturing nitric acid, which can be further employed in chemical production.

Moreover, NH 3 possesses high hydrogen capacity, making it a potential carbon-free fuel. As one of the greatest inventions, the Haber-Bosch process enables the large-scale production of value-added NH 3 ; however, it is against the principle of sustainable development theory due to the high operational costs and negative environmental impacts of the Haber-Bosch process.

Hence, it is imperative to explore green and sustainable approaches to produce NH 3 and simultaneously realize global environmental sustainability.

Artificial electrocatalytic NH 3 synthesis (which can couple with clean renewable electricity) is recently becoming a research hotspot, where the majority of researchers use N 2 gas as the N source. Although electrocatalytic N 2 reduction reaction (NRR) provides an eco-friendly and sustainable route for ambient NH 3 production, the conversion efficiency of N 2 reduction to NH 3 is unsatisfactory because of the high thermodynamic stability of the N 2 molecule.

Fortunately, the more active N sources (i.e., NO, NO 2 −, NO 3 −) have been deemed as attractive precursors to achieve effective NH 3 production, and meanwhile, the development of electrocatalytic NO reduction reaction (NORR) and NO 3 −/NO 2 − (NO x −) reduction reaction (NtrRR) is also expected to control and mitigate the related environmental pollution.

Although many promising studies have been done in the field of artificial electrosynthesis of NH 3 , the design and development of active electrocatalysts with high selectivity and stability to achieve efficient NH 3 production remain certain challenges.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Xuping Sun from University of Electronic Science and Technology of China introduced three electrochemical NH 3 synthesis routes (NRR, NORR, and NtrRR) then summarized recent advances in electrocatalyst development for ambient NH 3 synthesis, mainly involving catalytic mechanisms, theoretical advances, and electrochemical performance.

The challenges and future perspectives are also proposed in the concluding remarks, aiming to provide experience and inspire more critical insights for the electrocatalytic NH 3 synthesis reactions. The results were published in the Chinese Journal of Catalysis.

More information: Ling Ouyang et al, Recent advances in electrocatalytic ammonia synthesis, Chinese Journal of Catalysis (2023). DOI: 10.1016/S1872-2067(23)64464-X