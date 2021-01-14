January 14, 2021

Scientists develop Z-scheme catalyst for contaminants in water

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists develop Z-scheme catalyst for contaminants in water
Schematic illustration of photocatalytic mechanism. Credit: YANG Pengqi

In recent years, rapid industrialization has caused increasingly severe environmental pollution. Antibiotics and microbiological contamination in water have become major threats to human health and critical risks to ecosystem security worldwide. Therefore, an effective treatment approach has become an urgent task for elimination of bacterial and antibiotic contamination from the watery environment at present.

Recently, a team led by Prof. Wu Zhengyan from the Institute of Intelligent Machines of the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science developed a novel Z-scheme photocatalyst to deal with contaminants in water.

In a study published in the journal Applied Catalysis B: Environmental, Prof. WU and his doctoral student YANG Pengqi described how they used hydrothermal method to fabricate the Z-scheme photocatalyst, CdTe quantum dots/Bi2WO6 (CTQDs/BWO), which was designed to enhance photocatalytic efficiency.

As quantum effect dramatically promoted the transfer of charge-carriers in the interface of BWO and CTQDs, this exhibited much higher photoinactivation efficiency of E. coli and photodegradation efficiency of TC compared to the pure BWO under the visible light.

This study opens up a new route to design high-efficiency Z-scheme photocatalysts and exhibits a promising prospect for practical application.

Explore further

Large dipole moment induced wide-spectrum bismuth chromate for efficient photocatalytic performance
More information: Pengqi Yang et al. Kinetics, reaction pathways, and mechanism investigation for improved environmental remediation by 0D/3D CdTe/Bi2WO6 Z-scheme catalyst, Applied Catalysis B: Environmental (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.apcatb.2021.119877
Journal information: Applied Catalysis B: Environmental

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists develop Z-scheme catalyst for contaminants in water (2021, January 14) retrieved 14 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-scientists-z-scheme-catalyst-contaminants.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is the number of significant figures of molar volume at STP (22.7 L/mol) considered?

Jan 11, 2021

Is percent yield based on grams or moles?

Jan 10, 2021

Radioactivity and the Periodic Table

Jan 09, 2021

Applying desiccant to surfaces (aluminum sheet or PLA/PETG)

Jan 09, 2021

Interpreting Energy diagrams for polyatomic molecules

Jan 08, 2021

Internal energy vs Enthalpy

Jan 07, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments