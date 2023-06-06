Applied Catalysis B: Environmental welcomes original, novel and high-impact contributions from the following fields: -- Catalytic elimination of environmental pollutants, such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, sulfur compounds, chlorinated and other organic compounds, and soot emitted from stationary or mobile sources -- Basic understanding of catalysts used in environmental pollution abatement, especially as applied to industrial processes -- All aspects of preparation, characterization, activation, deactivation and regeneration of novel and commercially applicable environmental catalysts -- New catalytic routes and processes for the production of clean energy, such as in hydrogen generation via catalytic fuel processing; and new catalysts and electrocatalysts for fuel cells -- Catalytic reactions in which wastes are converted to useful products -- Clean manufacturing replacing toxic chemicals with environmentally friendly catalysts -- Scientific aspects of photocatalytic processes and basic understanding of photocatalysts as applied to environmental problems -- New catalytic combustion technologies and catalysts

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/journal/09263373
Impact factor
5.625 (2011)

Synergistic catalysts for high-efficiency hydrogen storage

Hydrogen energy is regarded as promising renewable energy. However, the development of hydrogen energy is restricted by the safe and efficient storage and transportation of hydrogen. Therefore, it remains challenging to explore ...

Analytical Chemistry

Sep 28, 2022

1

5

Artificial photosynthesis technology emerging

Korean researchers are striving to turn artificial photosynthesis technology into reality to achieve carbon neutrality or accomplish a net carbon emission value of zero. Artificial photosynthesis is a technology that mimics ...

Materials Science

Aug 19, 2021

0

586

