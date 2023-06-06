Applied Catalysis B: Environmental welcomes original, novel and high-impact contributions from the following fields: -- Catalytic elimination of environmental pollutants, such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, sulfur compounds, chlorinated and other organic compounds, and soot emitted from stationary or mobile sources -- Basic understanding of catalysts used in environmental pollution abatement, especially as applied to industrial processes -- All aspects of preparation, characterization, activation, deactivation and regeneration of novel and commercially applicable environmental catalysts -- New catalytic routes and processes for the production of clean energy, such as in hydrogen generation via catalytic fuel processing; and new catalysts and electrocatalysts for fuel cells -- Catalytic reactions in which wastes are converted to useful products -- Clean manufacturing replacing toxic chemicals with environmentally friendly catalysts -- Scientific aspects of photocatalytic processes and basic understanding of photocatalysts as applied to environmental problems -- New catalytic combustion technologies and catalysts

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/journal/09263373 Impact factor 5.625 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA