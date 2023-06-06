Applied Catalysis B: Environmental welcomes original, novel and high-impact contributions from the following fields:
-- Catalytic elimination of environmental pollutants, such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, sulfur compounds, chlorinated and other organic compounds, and soot emitted from stationary or mobile sources
-- Basic understanding of catalysts used in environmental pollution abatement, especially as applied to industrial processes
-- All aspects of preparation, characterization, activation, deactivation and regeneration of novel and commercially applicable environmental catalysts
-- New catalytic routes and processes for the production of clean energy, such as in hydrogen generation via catalytic fuel processing; and new catalysts and electrocatalysts for fuel cells
-- Catalytic reactions in which wastes are converted to useful products
-- Clean manufacturing replacing toxic chemicals with environmentally friendly catalysts
-- Scientific aspects of photocatalytic processes and basic understanding of photocatalysts as applied to environmental problems
-- New catalytic combustion technologies and catalysts
