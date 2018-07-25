BridgIT, a new tool for orphan and novel enzyme reactions

March 27, 2019, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
BridgIT, a new tool for orphan and novel enzyme reactions
The computational tool BridgIT assigns genes and proteins to orphan and novel hypothetical reactions by studying the reactive sight of an enzymatic reaction as well as the surrounding atoms. Credit: EPFL

Effective protein engineering can give us control over the generated products inside a cell. However, for many of the biochemical reactions responsible for these products, we don't we don't know the specific protein or enzyme-producing gene responsible. These so-called orphan reactions have become a big problem for protein engineers.

Moreover, software that predicts novel, hypothetical —a common tool for modern biochemists and synthetic biologists—cannot assign potential genes to them, meaning that there are no recorded DNA sequences that scientists can tweak to change protein or enzyme production. And to further complicate matters, there are also many orphan whose particular reaction is unknown, thus leaving important gaps in the maps of metabolic networks and pathways.

In short, finding which gene(s) correspond to the enzyme/protein(s) that catalyze an orphan or novel, hypothetical reaction has grown into a critical issue for applications ranging from biotechnology to medicine.

Now, from the lab of Vassily Hatzimanikatis at EPFL have found a solution. The group developed a new computational method and online tool, called BridgIT, to identify candidate genes and catalyzing proteins for hypothetical orphan and novel reactions. All BridgIT needs to know is the four connecting bonds around the atoms of the reactive sites, and it can correctly annotate proteins for 93 percent of analyzed . This percentage rose to almost 100 percent when seven connecting bonds were included.

To test BridgIT's accuracy, the researchers pitted it against databases of reactions that were once orphan but have now been assigned to genes and enzymes—basically, reactions that have become non-orphan. BridgIT predicted the exact or a highly related for 211 out of 234 reactions (>90 percent). And for hypothetical reactions that were once novel and have since been assigned enzymes, BridgIT found the exact enzymes for 334 out of 379 reactions (>88 percent).

The authors write, "BridgIT... will allow researchers to fill the knowledge gaps in metabolic networks and will act as a starting point for designing novel enzymes to catalyze non-natural transformations."

Explore further: Artificial enzymes perform reactions on living cells

More information: Noushin Hadadi et al, Enzyme annotation for orphan and novel reactions using knowledge of substrate reactive sites, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2019). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1818877116

Related Stories

Artificial enzymes perform reactions on living cells

July 25, 2018

Nature has evolved thousands of enzymes to facilitate the many chemical reactions that take place inside organisms to sustain life. Now, researchers have designed artificial enzymes that sit on the surfaces of living cells ...

Designer enzyme uses unnatural amino acid for catalysis

July 2, 2018

University of Groningen chemists have created a new enzyme with an unnatural amino acid as its active centre. They made the enzyme by modifying an antibiotic binding protein which normally acts as a bacterial transcription ...

Exploring the universe of biochemical reactions

January 13, 2014

Scientists at EMBL-EBI have developed EC-BLAST: software that makes it easier to develop novel enzymes. Published in Nature Methods, the program makes it possible to quickly compare the functions of thousands of catalysts, ...

Recommended for you

Bacteria could be a future source of electricity

March 27, 2019

In recent years, researchers have tried to capture the electrical current that bacteria generate through metabolism. So far, however, the transfer of current from the bacteria to a receiving electrode has been highly inefficient. ...

Male crickets use female scent to rate fertility prospects

March 27, 2019

A new study by researchers at The University of Western Australia has found that male insects are able to use female scent to assess not only how many eggs she will produce but also the egg-laying potential of their daughters.

GRAVITY instrument breaks new ground in exoplanet imaging

March 27, 2019

The GRAVITY instrument on ESO's Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI) has made the first direct observation of an exoplanet using optical interferometry. This method revealed a complex exoplanetary atmosphere with clouds ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.