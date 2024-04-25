April 25, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Study reveals protein's key role in helping cilium transmit signals to the rest of the cell

by University of Montreal

Researchers identify protein's function in signal transmission by cilium in cells
Schematic of Numb's role during the activation of Hh signaling. Credit: Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-47244-1

The essential role played by a protein in the functioning of cells is revealed in new work from the laboratory of Université de Montréal medical professor Frédéric Charron, holder of the Canada Research Chair in Developmental Neurobiology.

Published in Nature Communications and done jointly with researchers led by Xuecai Ge at the University of California at Merced, the study opens the door to a better understanding of the mechanisms underlying certain pathologies.

Most of the body's cells have a structure called the , or simply, cilium. This structure acts as an antenna, responsible for detecting signals in the cell's environment. Some of these signals are responsible for stimulating .

In the new study, Charron identified a protein called "Numb" with his collaborators Sabrina Schlienger, Wei-Ju Chen and Vanesa Jimenez Amilburu of the molecular biology of neural development research unit of the UdeM-affiliated Montreal Clinical Research Institute (IRCM).

Numb is essential for the cilium to transmit an external signal for proliferation to the rest of the cell. Without it, the signal is detected by the cilium but its information is not transmitted to the rest of the cell, preventing its effect from taking place.

In the absence of Numb, proliferation of certain brain cells does not occur. Charron's study is important because it demonstrates a new aspect of what is required for the cilium to transmit signals to the rest of the cell.

When the transmission of the signal received by the cilium is disrupted, defects in , such as cerebellar hypoplasia, can occur, as observed in mouse models studied by Charron and his team.

"Subsequent work will enable us to study this ciliary role of Numb in disease in greater detail, ultimately paving the way for new therapies," said Patricia Yam, co-first author of the study and a senior research associate at the IRCM.

More information: Xiaoliang Liu et al, Numb positively regulates Hedgehog signaling at the ciliary pocket, Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-47244-1

Provided by University of Montreal

Citation: Study reveals protein's key role in helping cilium transmit signals to the rest of the cell (2024, April 25) retrieved 25 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-reveals-protein-key-role-cilium.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Cellular cilium an early sign of mesothelioma differentiation
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Cass Report (UK)

22 hours ago

Major Evolution in Action

Apr 22, 2024

If theres a 15% probability each month of getting a woman pregnant...

Apr 19, 2024

Can four legged animals drink from beneath their feet?

Apr 15, 2024

Mold in Plastic Water Bottles? What does it eat?

Apr 14, 2024

Dolphins don't breathe through their esophagus

Apr 14, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)