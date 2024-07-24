The French-speaking University of Montreal (officially known as Universite de Montreal) is the largest centre of higher education and research in Québec and the second largest in Canada. The university?s 16 faculties and two affiliated schools (HEC Montréal and Ecole Polytechnique) bring together more than 2,500 professors and researchers and 60,000 students. Offering over 650 programs at all academic levels, it annually awards about 3,000 masters and doctorate diplomas.

Address
C.P. 6128, succursale Centre-ville Montreal, Quebec H3C 3J7
Website
http://www.umontreal.ca/english/index.htm
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Universit%C3%A9_de_Montr%C3%A9al

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

University of Montreal

Canadian provinces in open competition for economic immigrants

At a time of widespread labor shortages, the competition to attract and retain skilled immigrants isn't just between countries; Canada's provinces are also competing against each other. Catherine Xhardez, a professor in the ...

Economics & Business

Jul 22, 2024

0

0

