The French-speaking University of Montreal (officially known as Universite de Montreal) is the largest centre of higher education and research in Québec and the second largest in Canada. The university?s 16 faculties and two affiliated schools (HEC Montréal and Ecole Polytechnique) bring together more than 2,500 professors and researchers and 60,000 students. Offering over 650 programs at all academic levels, it annually awards about 3,000 masters and doctorate diplomas.

Address C.P. 6128, succursale Centre-ville Montreal, Quebec H3C 3J7 Website http://www.umontreal.ca/english/index.htm Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Universit%C3%A9_de_Montr%C3%A9al

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

