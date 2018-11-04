Nano-scale process may speed arrival of cheaper hi-tech products

November 9, 2018, University of Edinburgh
Nano-scale process may speed arrival of cheaper hi-tech products
Nanoparticles are visible on the surface of a fuel cell produced by a technology known as electrospinning, which could speed the commercial development of devices, materials and technologies that exploit the physical properties of nanoparticles. Credit: Dr Norbert Radacsi

An inexpensive way to make products incorporating nanoparticles—such as high-performance energy devices or sophisticated diagnostic tests—has been developed by researchers.

The process could speed the commercial development of devices, materials and technologies that exploit the physical properties of nanoparticles, which are thousands of times thinner than a human hair.

The particles' small size means they behave differently compared with conventional materials, and their unusual properties are inspiring research towards new applications.

Engineers demonstrated their manufacturing technique, known as electrospinning, by building a —a device that converts fuels into electrical power without combustion.

Their device was produced featuring strands of nanoscale fibres incorporating nanoparticles on the . It offers a high contact area between the fuel cell components and the oxygen in the air, making it more efficient.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh and California Institute of Technology built their fuel cell using a nozzle-free electrospinning device—a rotating drum in a bath of liquid under high voltage and temperature.

Nanofibres are produced from the liquid on the surface of the drum, which are spun onto an adjacent hot surface. As the fibres cool to form a fuel cell component, nanocrystals emerge on their surface, creating a .

Tests showed the nanofibre fuel cell performed better than conventional components. Such devices are very difficult to manufacture by other techniques, researchers say. The study, published in Nature Communications, was funded by the US Department of Energy.

Dr. Norbert Radacsi, of the University of Edinburgh's School of Engineering, who led the study, said: "Our approach of electrospinning offers a quick and inexpensive way to form nanomaterials with . This could lead to products with improved performance, such as cells, on an industrial scale."

Explore further: Developing environmentally friendly materials

More information: Norbert Radacsi et al, Spontaneous formation of nanoparticles on electrospun nanofibres, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-07243-5

Related Stories

Developing environmentally friendly materials

November 1, 2018

A new research article introduces a nanofiber material produced by the electrospinning device at the Laboratory of Polymers and Textile Technology in Tallinn University of Technology, and a range of applications. The article, ...

Recommended for you

Directivity to improve optical devices

November 9, 2018

A team of researchers from the Dutch institute AMOLF, Western University (Canada), and the University of Texas (United States of America) recently demonstrated the use of algorithmic design to create a new type of nanophotonic ...

Creating better devices: The etch stops here

November 8, 2018

A team of multi-disciplinary scientists and engineers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have discovered a new, more precise, method to create nanoscale-size electromechanical devices. Their research findings ...

Healing kidneys with nanotechnology

November 8, 2018

Each year, there are some 13.3 million new cases of acute kidney injury (AKI), a serious affliction. Formerly known as acute renal failure, the ailment produces a rapid buildup of nitrogenous wastes and decreases urine output, ...

Graphene takes a step toward renewable fuel

November 8, 2018

Using the energy from the sun and graphene applied to the surface of cubic silicon carbide, researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, are working to develop a method to convert water and carbon dioxide to the renewable ...

'Bionic mushrooms' fuse nanotech, bacteria and fungi

November 7, 2018

In their latest feat of engineering, researchers at Stevens Institute of Technology have taken an ordinary white button mushroom from a grocery store and made it bionic, supercharging it with 3-D-printed clusters of cyanobacteria ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.