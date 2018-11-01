November 1, 2018

Developing environmentally friendly materials

by Estonian Research Council

The materials engineers are developing environmentally friendly materials
Original raw material of smart fabric Credit: TalTech University

A new research article introduces a nanofiber material produced by the electrospinning device at the Laboratory of Polymers and Textile Technology in Tallinn University of Technology, and a range of applications. The article, titled "A method for producing conductive graphene biopolymer nanofibrous fabrics by exploitation of an ionic liquid dispersant in electrospinning," was published in Carbon.

It is not possible to produce fibers with a diameter smaller than a micrometer by using conventional fiber spinning methods. However, via electrospinning technology, researchers can fabricate nanofibers by applying high voltage to a polymer solution. In recent years, there has been a surge of interest in electrospinning. One of the co-authors of the research article, Professor Andres Krumme, says, "The electrospun carbon nanomaterial can also be called smart . The nanofibers forming the material are 100 times thinner in diameter than hair, and are extremely strong, tough, flexible, and due to carbon content, also conductive. The material allows efficient energy storage owing to its ."

The specific properties of nanofibers render it a promising material for future applications:

  • In environmental protection, the non-woven fabric can be used to clean contaminated air or water from fine particulate matter and heavy metals. In agriculture, it can be used as a shade cloth for plants to keep away insect pests
  • In medicine, the nanofabric can be used to grow cells and produce antibacterial plasters and bandages. Nanofibers can be used to create cell culture media (stem cells are seeded on a biopolymer mat) and the grown stem cells can then be transplanted to damaged human skin.
  • In the clothing industry, nanofibrous can be used to produce special protective clothing that stores energy for charging mobile devices. Nanofibrous electrodes with enhanced mechanical properties can be used as components of smart clothing to monitor and affect the health condition of the wearer. Garment sensors provide information about the wearer's needs as well as potential emergency situations (rescuers, fishermen, etc.).

"Cellulose used as the original raw material of is very acceptable for human body due to its properties, i.e. the raw material used in polymer fabric is bio-based and supports the natural carbon cycle," Andres Krumme says.

More information: Kashif Javed et al, A method for producing conductive graphene biopolymer nanofibrous fabrics by exploitation of an ionic liquid dispersant in electrospinning, Carbon (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.carbon.2018.08.034

Journal information: Carbon

Provided by Estonian Research Council

Citation: Developing environmentally friendly materials (2018, November 1) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-11-environmentally-friendly-materials.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Clothing fabric keeps you cool in the heat
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Corrosion and galvanic corrosion (Basic level)

Aug 17, 2024

Stresses along different planes in polycrystalline materials

Aug 12, 2024

Need help with PEM Fuel Cell Modeling using COMSOL

Aug 6, 2024

What is the equivalent of 42CrMo4 and 42CrMo4V?

Jul 28, 2024

Negative Pressure Wave generation due to pipeline leak

Jul 18, 2024

Deriving displacement tensor from Hencky (true) strain tensor

Jul 15, 2024

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)