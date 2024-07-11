New synthesis method enhances MoS₂ optoelectronic performance

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Typical SEM images of the PLD-MoS 2 films deposited onto Si-substrates at different T d values and an N LP 7000. Credit: Advanced Optical Materials (2024). DOI: 10.1002/adom.202302966

An international research team led by Professor My Ali El Khakani of the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has made a surprising discovery about the properties of molybdenum disulfide, also known as MoS 2 . The material is highly sought after in optoelectronics.

The results of this study, carried out in collaboration with Professor Mustapha Jouiad's team at the Université de Picardie Jules Verne (UPJV), have just been published in the journal Advanced Optical Materials, and are featured on the inside cover of May issue.

This work has been accomplished within the framework of Driss Mouloua's thesis research, carried out under the joint supervision of Professors El Khakani and Jouiad at INRS's Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre and UPJV. Dr. Mouloua is currently a postdoctoral researcher at the Commissariat à l'énergie atomique in France.

"By proposing a new way of growing MoS 2 films with a vertically layered structure, we are paving the way for the synthesis of MoS 2 that is labeled as '3D,' but has exceptional '2D' behavior. The results of this thesis work could lead to innovative developments in the fields of optoelectronics and renewable energies," said Mouloua, Ph.D., energy and material sciences.

A material with unique properties

Following the worldwide excitement generated by graphene and its applications, MoS 2 is emerging as another two-dimensional (2D) material, yet semiconductor, that is attracting a great deal of interest from the scientific community because of its exceptional properties. While it has been used since the 1970s and 1980s as a solid lubricant in the aerospace industry and for high-performance mechanics, MoS 2 is making a comeback as a strategic material for optoelectronics.

MoS 2 is a material that can strongly absorb light and transform it into electrical charges with high electron mobility, giving it the capacity for rapid signal transmission. This combination of unique properties makes it particularly appealing for the development of optoelectronic applications such as photodetectors, photonic switches, next-generation solar cells, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

However, all these properties depend on the way the monolayers (or atomic "monosheets") of this 2D material, which can be pictured as "puff pastry" structure, are arranged in the films. Over time, scientists have developed manufacturing strategies to obtain 2 to 5 horizontally layered monolayers, in order to take advantage of MoS 2 's exceptional optoelectronic properties.

A new paradigm

With their most recent study, Professor El Khakani's team has changed the paradigm by demonstrating that it is possible to synthesize relatively thick MoS 2 films ("3D") that are made up of vertically aligned MoS 2 layers. To achieve this, the team used an innovative approach based on pulsed-laser deposition (PLD) technique.

By controlling the growth conditions of these thin PLD-MoS 2 films and studying their properties, the researchers have achieved relatively thick MoS 2 films (about 100 nanometers thick, equivalent to ~200 atomic monolayers of MoS 2 ) but their optoelectronic behavior astonishingly resembles that of ultra-thin 2D MoS 2 (with only 3–5 MoS 2 monolayers).

"In the end, we have a '3D' material that behaves like a 2D material, which is quite interesting yet intriguing," said Professor El Khakani.

By pushing deeper their nanostructural characterizations, by using high-resolution electron transmission microscopy, the researchers have discovered that the more vertical the layers, the better the photodetection performance of the PLD-MoS 2 films.

This novel nanostructure enables the vertical MoS 2 monolayers to interact individually with light, enhancing their capacity to absorb light and to achieve a swift vertical transfer (along the MoS 2 layers) of the created photocharges.

This, in turn, translates into an optoelectronic performance comparable to that of the few-layers "2D" MoS 2 ultrathin films. Moreover, these "3D" PLD-MoS 2 films can be scaled-up to the wafer level while circumventing the difficulties associated with the challenging synthesis of only few horizontal monolayers.

With this achievement, Professor El Kakhani's team is opening a new route towards a better control of the optoelectronic properties of MoS 2 films by gaining control on the vertical alignment of their constituting MoS 2 monolayers.

"Not only is this the first time that MoS 2 with vertically aligned layers has been achieved by using the PLD technique, but, even more importantly, we have succeeded in correlating directly the degree of vertical alignment of the monolayers with the photodetection performance of the MoS 2 films.

"This is an important breakthrough that will contribute to a better understanding of quantum confinement phenomena in '3D'-MoS 2 , and to improving the design of new optoelectronic devices based on '2D' materials, such as MoS 2 , or WS 2 " concludes the researcher.

More information: Driss Mouloua et al, Tuning the Optoelectronic Properties of Pulsed Laser Deposited "3D"‐MoS2 Films via the Degree of Vertical Alignment of Their Constituting Layers, Advanced Optical Materials (2024). DOI: 10.1002/adom.202302966 Journal information: Advanced Optical Materials

Provided by INRS