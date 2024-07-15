July 15, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Research team uses satellite data and machine learning to predict typhoon intensity

by JooHyeon Heo, Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

New study unveils ways to predict typhoon intensity
Communication, Ocean, and Meteorological Satellite Meteorological Imager (COMS MI) and GEO-KOMPSAT-2A advanced Meteorological Imager (GK2A AMI) channels-based observations on 10/22/2019 12:00 UTC for typhoon bualoi (2019) and brightness temperature (BT) distributions of each sensor. The statistics of each observation (minimum, maximum, mean, median, and mode) are represented within the histogram (unit: K). Credit: GIScience & Remote Sensing (2024). DOI: 10.1080/15481603.2024.2325720

Amidst the challenges posed by climate change in predicting typhoons, a team of researchers has developed a technology that leverages real-time satellite data and deep learning capabilities to predict typhoons with greater precision.

Led by Professor Jungho Im in the Department of Civil, Urban, Earth and Environmental Engineering at UNIST, the research team has unveiled a deep learning-based prediction model that combines geostationary weather satellite data and numerical model data in real-time.

The findings have been published in GIScience & Remote Sensing and iScience in March and June 2024, respectively.

The Hybrid-Convolutional Neural Networks (Hybrid-CNN) model, proposed by the research team effectively combines satellite-based spatial characteristics and numerical prediction model outputs to objectively and accurately forecast tropical cyclone (TC) intensity with lead times of 24, 48, and 72 hours. The Hybrid-CNN model demonstrates a significant reduction in uncertainty associated with numerical models, thereby enabling more accurate typhoon forecasting.

The traditional method of observing typhoons relies heavily on geostationary satellite data analyzed by forecasters; however, this approach is hindered by the need for lengthy analysis times and the uncertainty inherent in numerical models. In contrast, the Hybrid-CNN model significantly reduces uncertainty associated with numerical models, thereby enabling more accurate typhoon forecasting.

New study unveils ways to predict typhoon intensity
Schematic image, showing the explainable deep learning-based tropical cyclone intensity forecasting. Credit: iScience (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.isci.2024.109905

The research team employed a transfer learning model to estimate TC intensity using from the Communication, Ocean, and Meteorological Satellite (COMS) launched in 2010 and the GEO-KOMPSAT-2A (GK2A) launched in 2019. The AI visualized and quantitatively analyzed the automatic typhoon intensity estimation process to increase the accuracy of typhoon forecasts.

Environmental factors affecting changes in TC intensity can be objectively extracted and applied to the field forecast system. It is expected that this technology will provide significant assistance in and damage prevention by providing quick and accurate typhoon information to forecasters.

Professor Im stated, "Our deep learning-based typhoon prediction framework will enable forecasters to develop quick and effective measures by providing more accurate prediction information."

More information: Minki Choo et al, Bridging satellite missions: deep transfer learning for enhanced tropical cyclone intensity estimation, GIScience & Remote Sensing (2024). DOI: 10.1080/15481603.2024.2325720

Juhyun Lee et al, Enhancing tropical cyclone intensity forecasting with explainable deep learning integrating satellite observations and numerical model outputs, iScience (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.isci.2024.109905

Journal information: iScience

Provided by Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

Citation: Research team uses satellite data and machine learning to predict typhoon intensity (2024, July 15) retrieved 15 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-team-satellite-machine-typhoon-intensity.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New weather prediction model produces more accurate typhoon intensity forecasts
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

10 hours ago

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Jul 11, 2024

Learning a New Soil Test Method by Myself

Jul 9, 2024

Mag 3.4 Earthquake under Lake Ontario, 15 km SW of Henderson, New York

Jul 8, 2024

Hurricane Beryl, Early Season and Rapid Intensification

Jul 7, 2024

Earthquake precursors associated with the Turkey earthquakes

Jun 13, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)