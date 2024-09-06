The University of Edinburgh, founded in 1583, is a public research university located in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The university is deeply embedded in the fabric of the city, with many of the buildings in the historic Old Town belonging to the university. Edinburgh receives approximately 47,000 applications every year, making it the third most popular university in the UK by volume of applicants. Entrance is intensely competitive, with 12 applications per place in the last admissions cycle. It was the fourth university to be established in Scotland and the 6th in the United Kingdom, and is regarded as one of the most prestigious universities in the world. The university is ranked the top rated in Scotland and the 6th and 7th in Europe according to the 2011 QS and Times Higher Education Ranking Globally, the 2011 QS rankings placed the university 20th in the world. It is the only Scottish university to be a member of both the elite Russell Group, and the League of European Research Universities, a consortium of 21 of Europe's most prominent and renowned research universities.

Address
Old College, South Bridge, Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Website
http://www.ed.ac.uk/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Edinburgh

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Tiny magnetic robots could treat bleeds in the brain

Researchers have created nanoscale robots which could be used to manage bleeds in the brain caused by aneurysms. The development could enable precise, relatively low-risk treatment of brain aneurysms, which cause around ...

Bio & Medicine

Sep 6, 2024

Poverty premium on energy costs impacts poorer households

People living in poorer households are more likely to face higher energy costs than those who do not, a study shows. Those in low income households are more likely to pay more for their basic energy tariff and also incur ...

Social Sciences

Aug 13, 2024

Antarctic survey of plant life to aid conservation efforts

The first continent-wide mapping study of plant life across Antarctica reveals growth in previously uncharted areas and is set to inform conservation measures across the region. The research is published in the journal Nature ...

Environment

Aug 6, 2024

