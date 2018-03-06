Creating complex molecules in just a few steps

March 7, 2018, Ruhr-Universitaet-Bochum
Creating complex molecules in just a few steps
Lukas Gooßen and Stefania Trita are working on procedures that are supposed to make the production of chemical substances cheaper and more environmentally friendly. Credit: RUB, Marquard. This image may only be used for reporting about the Ruhr-Universitaet Bochum in the context of the press release "Creating complex molecules in just a few steps " published in March 2018

Researchers have found a way to convert single bonds between carbon and hydrogen atoms in a chemical molecule into carbon-carbon bonds. This so-called C-H activation is considered a promising strategy for producing complex molecules from simple starting materials in just a few steps. The main problem so far had been the specific conversion of individual bonds. The researchers have now succeeded in this. By choosing a suitable solvent, they ensured a high yield of the desired product. The team of the Ruhr-Universität Bochum around Prof Dr. Lukas Gooßen and Stefania Trita describe the process together with a colleague of the University of Kaiserslautern in the journal Angewandte Chemie.

"Existing industrial processes for the synthesis of often have the disadvantage that they require many steps and that a lot of waste is generated, especially salts," says Lukas Gooßen, Evonik Chair of Organic Chemistry I and member of the Cluster of Excellence Resolv. One solution may be C-H activation.

Bonds between carbon (C) and hydrogen (H) are the most common chemical bonds, both in nature and in artificial chemicals. They are very stable and are reluctant to undergo reactions. "For that reason, it had long been considered impossible to transform these bonds into functional groups that are essential, for example, for drug efficacy," Gooßen explains.

The biggest challenge is to transform one particular C-H bond in one molecule whilst leaving the others untouched. In the current study the scientists worked with benzoic acids, which consist of a carbon ring and an acid group. With the new method they specifically converted a single C-H bond on the carbon ring into a C-C . This enabled them to easily combine two different to form a more complex product.

"One advantage is that we need a low reaction temperature of only 50 degrees Celsius and that no waste products are created," Gooßen summarises. "We hope that one day the process will enable complex pharmaceutical chemicals and substances required in agriculture to be produced in fewer steps than before and in a more energy-efficient, environmentally friendly and cost-effective manner."

The choice of solvent was crucial for an efficient reaction. "With commercially available solvents, we initially achieved a very low yield of the desired product," says Lukas Gooßen. With trichloroethanol, the yield was significantly increased.

Explore further: Green functionalisation of carbon-hydrogen bonds

More information: A. Stefania Trita et al. Regiospecific ortho -C−H Allylation of Benzoic Acids, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2018). DOI: 10.1002/anie.201712520

Related Stories

Chemists build new chemical structures on unreactive bonds

July 28, 2017

Making complicated organic molecules is like solving a Rubik's cube. Organic chemists need to design sequences of reactions to carefully build up parts of a molecule, while maintaining the structure at other sites. Although ...

A novel way to synthesize antioxidant substances

December 22, 2017

Scientists from Tomsk Polytechnic University together with their colleagues from USA and Japan have proposed a novel way to address the most important and fundamental challenge of organic chemistry, i.e. breaking a bond between ...

Recommended for you

Mapping battery materials with atomic precision

March 7, 2018

Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in home electronics and are now being used to power electric vehicles and store energy for the power grid. But their limited number of recharge cycles and tendency to degrade in capacity ...

Slow-release hydrogel aids immunotherapy for cancer

March 7, 2018

An immunotherapy drug embedded in a slow-release hydrogel invented at Rice University in collaboration with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) appears to be highly effective at killing cancer ...

Un-mixing using lasers to make new crystals

March 6, 2018

Scientists have managed to separate two liquids in a mixture using a laser, which they claim will lead to new ways of manipulating matter and creating crystals for industry.

Engineering a new spin for disease diagnostics

March 6, 2018

Researchers at the National University of Singapore have created a new platform with the potential to extract tiny circulating biomarkers of disease from patient blood. This simple, fast and convenient technique could help ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.