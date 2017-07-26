Chemists build new chemical structures on unreactive bonds

July 28, 2017
Osaka chemists build new chemical structures on unreactive bonds
An outline of this research. Credit: Osaka University

Making complicated organic molecules is like solving a Rubik's cube. Organic chemists need to design sequences of reactions to carefully build up parts of a molecule, while maintaining the structure at other sites. Although chemists have developed many ingenious ways of performing chemical transformations, some chemical reactions remain out of reach.

At Osaka University, a team of organic chemists has now developed and enhanced a that allows controlled transformations of one of the toughest chemical bonds. "We previously developed a cobalt-catalyzed Grignard reaction for making hindered quaternary carbon centers. But that reaction also showed potential for modifying carbon-fluorine bonds. We tried many different additives and eventually found one that let us selectively build the same quaternary carbon-carbon bonds at carbon-fluorine sites," says first author Takanori Iwasaki.

The Grignard reaction is a classic reaction in organic chemistry, useful for building the carbon skeleton of by transforming carbon-halogen bonds into carbon-carbon bonds. Fluorine is also considered to be a halogen but the carbon-fluorine is among the strongest known and is usually unreactive to Grignard chemistry. Performing any kind of chemical reaction at carbon-fluorine bonds is difficult without affecting the rest of the molecule.

The Osaka team enhanced their catalytic system for performing difficult Grignard chemistry at very crowded, so-called quaternary carbon atoms. By adding a carefully selected additive to this catalytic system, they boosted its ability to work selectively on carbon-fluorine bonds.

"We have shown that this reaction is a very useful tool for sequentially changing parts of a molecule with great control," says group leader Nobuaki Kambe. "Our control over the chemistry of carbon-fluorine bonds should enable much more synthetic freedom for building complex carbon structures."

Osaka chemists build new chemical structures on unreactive bonds
Co-catalyzed cross-coupling of alkyl fluorides with alkyl Grignard reagents. Credit: Osaka University

Osaka chemists build new chemical structures on unreactive bonds
An iterative coupling reaction using the present catalytic system. Credit: Osaka University

Explore further: Researchers report chemical reaction with potential to speed drug development

More information: Takanori Iwasaki et al, Co-Catalyzed Cross-Coupling Reaction of Alkyl Fluorides with Alkyl Grignard Reagents, Organic Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1021/acs.orglett.7b01370

Related Stories

Researchers break down plastic waste

May 26, 2017

What to do proteins and Kevlar have in common? Both feature long chain molecules that are strung together by amide bonds. These strong chemical bonds are also common to many other naturally occurring molecules as well as ...

Cool combination produces easier carbon bonds

April 21, 2016

By combining two century-old techniques in organic chemistry, Syuzanna Harutyunyan is able to make organic compounds with greater ease and precision. Such compounds are important for drug discovery and development. Harutyunyan's ...

Recommended for you

Sticky when wet: Strong adhesive for wound healing

July 27, 2017

Anyone who has ever tried to put on a Band-Aid when their skin is damp knows that it can be frustrating. Wet skin isn't the only challenge for medical adhesives - the human body is full of blood, serum, and other fluids that ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.