New chemical reaction could eventually yield new fuels and medications

May 23, 2017
New chemical reaction developed at UCLA could eventually yield new fuels and medications
The researchers from left: Stasik Popov, Alex Bagdasarian, Hosea Nelson and Brian Shao. Credit: Penny Jennings

When scientists develop the chemical formulas for new products such as fuels and medications, they often must first create molecules that haven't previously existed.

A basic step toward creating new is selectively breaking and re-forming the chemical bonds that connect the atoms that make them up. One of the chief challenges is that the between carbon and hydrogen atoms—the of many molecules—is exceptionally strong, so chemists often have to resort to using rare and expensive chemicals like iridium to convert it into other, more useful types of . Scientists refer to this process as "functionalizing" the bonds.

Now, a team of UCLA chemists has developed a new technique for breaking and making . The approach uses catalysts made of two abundant and inexpensive elements, silicon and boron. Their research was published in Science.

Hosea Nelson, a UCLA assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry and senior author of the study, said the energy industry has been interested in taking very simple hydrocarbon molecules like methane and turning them into new fuels.

"This new method will enable scientists to incorporate methane into bigger molecules," he said.

Another potential application would be converting methane, one of the primary components of natural gas, into something that's denser and easier to contain after it has been drilled from the Earth. The current process is complicated because methane, a light gas, tends to escape into the atmosphere.

Nelson collaborated on the study with UCLA graduate students Brian Shao, Alex Bagdasarian and Stasik Popov.

The researchers used their new technique to create a compound similar to a phenyl cation, a chemical substance that has been studied theoretically but rarely investigated in actual laboratory experiments. They then used the compound to slice through carbon-hydrogen bonds in methane and benzene, which allowed them to insert other atoms and form carbon-carbon bonds, which are the basic building blocks of molecules that make up living organisms, as well as fuels and pharmaceuticals.

Besides demonstrating that phenyl cation-like compounds exist, the allows complex molecules to be assembled in far fewer reaction steps than was previously possible, which could save chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturers time and money. Another advantage of the method is that, unlike previous approaches, it can be performed at temperatures and gas pressures that are easily attainable in a laboratory.

The process could also be used to alter the molecules in existing pharmaceuticals to make them more effective, safer or less addictive.

The chemists have tested their technique using very small samples of reactants—far less than a gram. But Nelson is hopeful that the methodology can be scaled up to be useful for a broad range of real-world reactions.

Explore further: Functionalizing unactivated alkanes using reactions based on catalysts made from more-abundant materials

More information: Brian Shao et al. Arylation of hydrocarbons enabled by organosilicon reagents and weakly coordinating anions, Science (2017). DOI: 10.1126/science.aam7975

Related Stories

Hydrogen bonds directly detected for the first time

May 12, 2017

For the first time, scientists have succeeded in studying the strength of hydrogen bonds in a single molecule using an atomic force microscope. Researchers from the University of Basel's Swiss Nanoscience Institute network ...

Recommended for you

Making biological drugs with spider silk protein

May 23, 2017

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have managed to synthesise lung surfactant, a drug used in the care of preterm babies, by mimicking the production of spider silk. Animal studies reveal it to be just as effective ...

A new tool for discovering nanoporous materials

May 23, 2017

Materials classified as "nanoporous" have structures (or "frameworks") with pores up to 100 nm in diameter. These include diverse materials used in different fields from gas separation, catalysis, and even medicine (e.g. ...

Taking a closer look at genetic switches in cancer

May 22, 2017

Many things go wrong in cells during the development of cancer. At the heart of the chaos are often genetic switches that control the production of new cells. In a particularly aggressive form of leukemia, called acute myeloid ...

Micro delivery service for fertilizers

May 22, 2017

Plants can absorb nutrients through their leaves as well as their roots. However, foliar fertilization over an extended period is difficult. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, German researchers have now introduced an efficient ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.