Organic Letters is the highest impact communications journal in the field of Organic Chemistry. Publishing brief reports on cutting-edge research, creative approaches, and innovative ideas in a broad range of organic chemistry research to be quickly shared with other scientists, the journal quickly established itself as a leader in the field through the vision of founding Editor-in-Chief, Amos B. Smith III and his Associate Editors.

Publisher American Chemical Society Website http://pubs.acs.org/journal/orlef7 Impact factor 5.862 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA